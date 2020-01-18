advertisement

The wait is finally over – Yams Day 2020 is officially less than an hour from the end and with anticipation at the top, it’s only fair that we take a look at the range of drunk performers and that we let’s sum up the best songs we want to see played at the Barclays Center. Watch and comment below!

2 Chainz – “Dead Man Walking”

A $ AP Mob – “RAF“

Bun B – “Recognize”

Hoodrich Keem – “Dead Presidents”

Joey Bada $$ – “Pull Up”

Kenny Beats – “Disco Shit”

Metro Boomin – “10 am / Save the world”

NAV – “A $ AP Ferg”

Night Lovell – “LETHAL PRESENCE”

Pi’erre Bourne – “Poof”

Pop Smoke – “Christopher Walking”

Smooky MarGielaa – “Stay’100 ′”

YG – “In the dark”

