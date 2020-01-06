advertisement





SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – A 5.8 magnitude quake struck Puerto Rico before Monday morning, causing small landslides, power outages, and serious destruction of some homes. It was one of the strongest quakes in the United States that had been rocked last week.

There were no immediate reports of victims.

The quake occurred at 6:32 a.m. (1032 GMT) south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the US Geological Service. There was no tsunami threat, officials said.

advertisement

Power outages have been reported in some parts of Puerto Rico after the quake, Angel Vazquez, emergency director of the southern coastal city of Ponce, told The Associated Press.

“This is one of the strongest tremors since December 28th,” he said. “It took a long time.”

Residents of the southern coastal cities began posting pictures of partially collapsed houses and large boulders that blocked streets when officials asked people to remain calm.

Dr. Sindia Alvarado, who lives in the southern coastal city of Penuelas, said she was petrified.

“My whole family woke up screaming,” she said. “I thought the house would break in half.”

At a hotel in the southwestern coastal city of Guanica, people panicked as they tried to escape in their cars, only to notice that large boulders blocked the only highway north to the capital, San Juan, lawyer Jose Francisco Benitez told the AP with.

“There was a state of panic,” he said. “There were even people in underwear walking around the hotel.”

He said he and his girlfriend were in the room when the quake struck.

“I’ve never felt anything like it,” he said. “It was like a giant packed our room and shook it.”

On the night of December 28, the quakes in the southern region of Puerto Rico started with quakes of magnitude 4.7 to 5.1. Previous minor earthquakes in the past few days have blown up homes, causing goods to fall off supermarket shelves.

Victor Huerfano, director of the Seismic Network in Puerto Rico, informed the AP that flat tremors occurred in the southwestern region of Puerto Rico along three faults: Lajas Valley, Montalva Point and the Guayanilla Canyon.

He said that the quake generally occurs when the North American plate and the Caribbean plate push Puerto Rico together, and it is unclear when they will stop or whether major quakes will occur.

One of the largest and most damaging earthquakes in Puerto Rico occurred in October 1918 when a 7.3 magnitude quake broke out near the island’s northwest coast, causing a tsunami and killing 116 people.

advertisement