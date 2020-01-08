advertisement

Valentin Auclair, a 38-year-old resident of Granby, Quebec, a city about an hour’s drive east of Montreal will face a number of intentional genocide promotion against an identifiable group, two separate counts of promoting homicide. deliberate hatred of an identifiable group as well as a charge of hate speech.

These allegations come as they relate to online activity that has been active since January 5, 2020. Auclair’s activity was first noticed by Quebec college professor Xavier Camus, who monitors extremism within Quebec and sent a detailed advice to Granby authorities.

It is learned that the hate speech used by Auclair was coming from VK, a popular Russian social media platform.

A quick investigation led by Granby Police resulted in a Tuesday court appearance by Auclair.

According to CTV News, the content that Auclair shared “allegedly included images promoting white Aryan supremacy and hateful comments about Jews, Muslims, the LGBTQ community and other minority groups. He also allegedly sympathized with neo-Nazis and applauded some mass murderers, including the men behind the Quebec City mosque attack and the Polytechnic massacre in Montreal. “

As reported by the Canadian News, Auclair “went on to spread what (Professor) Camus termed” genocidal fantasies “by glorifying Hitler, shouting for Zyklon B and” a pile of cadavers, “for Jews, black people, Arabs, Asians and Latinos. ”

Caroline Garland, a spokeswoman for Granby Police, said in a statement that “this is a charge which is still rare in recent years and is an individual without criminal priors.”

The Auclair case is believed to be the first case dealing with online hate to be tried this year.

Online hatred continues to be a recurring issue in Canada and was studied in depth by the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights at the last session of Parliament.

