The man who was killed in Co Donegal on Christmas night was called Shaun Kelly on the spot.

Mr. Kelly, who was in his early 30s, died after his Vauxhall Cavalier crashed into a ditch and then rolled into a field in Glenfad, Porthall, Lifford. The crash occurred on road R265 and the man drove from Lifford towards Rossgier.

The incident with a vehicle occurred on Thursday morning just before 12.30 p.m.

Mr. Kelly, a father of two children from Lifford, initially survived the crash and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital in critical condition. But the victim, who had worked on oil rigs overseas, died a short time later.

Gardaí has ​​started an investigation into the cause of the crash. The location of the collision was obtained for technical investigation by forensic collision investigators. Detours were in place while the road remained closed.

One person who lived near the crash site said, “We heard two loud bangs, but we thought it was cattle hitting the scales. I and my wife went to bed and it wasn’t until this morning that we realized what had happened. It is terrible to happen to a poor family. “

Mr. Kelly was the sixth person to die on the streets of Donegal that year.

A local Garda spokesman appealed to people to be extra careful on the streets during the holiday seasons.

He said, “We appeal to people to be careful, even during the holiday season, when accidents are common.”

