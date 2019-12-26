advertisement

Gardaí in Co Donegal is investigating the death of a man after a collision with a single vehicle in the early morning of St. Stephen’s Day.

A man in his thirties was the only occupant of the vehicle when it left the road and crashed into a tree. Shortly after midnight around 12.30 p.m., rescue workers came to the crash site.

The driver was treated on site by paramedics before being brought to Letterkenny University Hospital in an ambulance in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries.

The crash occurred on road R265 and the man drove from Lifford towards Rossgier.

Gardaí in Letterkenny tries to find out how the crash went and asked all the witnesses to report.

The location of the collision is currently being kept in Garda for technical investigation by the forensic collision investigator. Detours exist while the road remains closed.

A Garda spokeswoman particularly appealed to all drivers who crossed the street between 11:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-9167100.

