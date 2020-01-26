advertisement

The Six Nations did not begin until the 21st century.

It heralded Ireland’s first generation of professionals who took a decade and five second place finishes before finally winning the championship. On the same Cardiff afternoon in 2009, the 61-year-old wait for a Grand Slam ended. A month later, Karl Mullen died at home in Kilcullen, followed in 2014 by Jackie Kyle.

These pillars of the 1948 page could rest easily when the three O’s – O’Driscoll, O’Gara, O’Connell – took up their coat.

Ireland started the 2000s with a 50:18 win against Twickenham and forced a young kiwi trainer named Warren Gatland, with five men without a cap – John Hayes, Shane Horgan, Simon Easterby, Peter Stringer and Ronan O’Gara – against Scotland proven to roll in a remarkable 44-22 reversal of luck.

By spring, Brian O’Driscoll’s hat trick – still a magical, unmatched feat – ended a 1972 Paris streak.

The temporary shift across the Liffey began with the worst defeat imaginable

Ireland collected triple crowns in 2004, 2006 and 2007 to outperform Mick Doyle’s 1980s team. While O’Gara was kicking his goals, O’Driscoll kept scoring or making crazy attempts, and Paul O’Connell fought anyone brave enough to stand in his way.

Croke Park happened in 2007. The temporary shift across the Liffey began with the most terrifying defeat imaginable, as Vincent Clerc was late before a sports night that will never be forgotten when England was brought down.

Schmidt decade

This was followed by the Schmidt decade, in which it took another year to win another slam, but three titles raised this period above the others.

It can never be seen as a truly golden era since England and Wales have reached similar heights. In fact, Gatlands Wales had the last laugh with a fourth slam in 15 years at Ireland’s expense. With a record victory of 57 percent during this period, compared to 66 percent in Ireland and 61 percent in France, Wales still ranked fourth in the ranking.

Italy, which was officially recognized in 2000, offers a biennial trip to the Eternal City without ever causing real sporting rivalries. The fact that the years of Sergio Parisse (2002-19) were interrupted with only 11 wins is proof of their almost irrelevant importance.

Despite all of Conor O’Shea’s efforts to lay the foundation for the development of the Azzurri in the 2020s, his three years as a rugby director went through a miserable four-season series when the wooden spoon was used repeatedly to punch Italian skins.

Italy’s last victory at the Six Nations took place in Murrayfield in 2015. They won two games in two seasons – 2007 and 2013 – but these campaigns also resulted in point differences of -53 and -36. Since 2016, they have received an average of 5.2 attempts per game and only achieved 1.8.

If Italy is the rest of this litter, England will remain its alpha despite constant challenges from Ireland and Wales

Scotland is pleased with the presence of Italy as they can be classified as followers, although in fact they were by far the worst of the five nations.

Only three times – in 2006, 2017, 2018 – they won three times with 69 losses in 100 games.

Constant challenges

If Italy is the rest of this litter, England will remain its alpha despite constant challenges from Ireland and Wales. French resistance has fallen off a cliff since the third slam and fifth title in 2010.

France has been fourth, sixth, fourth, fourth, fifth, third, fourth and fourth since 2012. But there is no doubt that something is moving. FFR President Bernard Laporte’s decision to give Fabien Galthié the keys to Marcoussis – with better access to players, fewer foreigners in the top 14 and rapid promotion of talent from the U20 World Cup teams in 2018 and 2019 – indicates an early revival.

In addition, Shaun Edwards’ cast iron defense system kept the notoriously poorly disciplined Welsh in shape all winter. In 2008, the first season of Edwards, Wales made only two attempts.

Ireland’s similarly stable record puts them in second place in the pecking order

What makes England so exceptional outside of the 2003 Grand Slam (the largest team in the Northern Hemisphere of all time) and 2016 is its status as a constant competitor with eight second places.

They have six titles, one more than Wales and France, and their worst result is the fifth in the injured 2018 season.

Ireland’s similarly constant record leads her to second place in the ranking due to seven runners-up alongside two slams and four titles.

Wales won four Grand Slams in 2005, 2008, 2012 and last year, but their inconsistency is evident from four fifth places and a wooden spoon in 2003.

Shane Horgan scored the winning goal for Ireland against England in Twickenham in March 2006. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Ireland’s beautiful days

Paris 2000, Brian O’Driscoll’s glorious hat trick.

Wins at Twickenham 2006 with Ireland’s biggest ever attempt. It was played 77 minutes before O’Gara’s chip, O’Driscoll’s encounter, Shane Horgan’s protege, O’Gara’s jerk clearance, O’Driscoll’s second carry, Peter Stringer’s perfect one-two pass for Horgan to ride Lewis Moody’s tackle, his long stretch out limbs and touch down on the corner flag.

Slaughter of England in Croke Park in 2007.

O’Gara’s drop goal helps Ireland at the 2009 Grand Slam in Cardiff.

A monumental defensive at the Stade de France in 2014 enabled Schmidt to end his first season with the title.

CJ Stander’s attempt, which came through Tadhg Furlong’s delicate pass in Twickenham in 2018, helped win another slam.

Ireland’s bad days

The failure to restart in the 78th minute of the first rugby game at Croke Park made France rumble to the Canal End, where Vincent Clerc found a midfield mismatch against legendary Irish propeller John Hayes. The electric French wing still had to accelerate past Denis Hickie and duck under Paul O’Connell.

Twickenham in 2000.

Twickenham brought Eddie O’Sullivan to pasture in 2008.

The defeat against Scotland in 2010 was the final farewell to Croke Park.

Defeat against Italy in 2013 when Peter O’Mahony landed on the wing, resulting in a worst fifth place and the end of Declan Kidneys four years as a coach.

England’s resounding win in Dublin last year.

The Six Nations League table

England

Played: 100. Won: 69. Draw: 2. Lost: 29. Grand Slams: 2. Title: 6. Wooden spoon: 0. Attempts: 299. Attempts: 128.

Ireland

Played: 100. Won: 66. Draw: 3. Lost: 31: GS: 2. Title: 4. WS: 0. Tried: 259. Tried against: 159.

France

Played: 100. Won: 61. Draw: 2. Lost: 37. GS: 3. Title: 5. WS: 0. Tried: 228. Tried against: 161.

Wales

Played: 100. won: 57. draw: 3. lost: 40. gs: 4. title: 5. ws: 1. tries: 214. tries against: 183.

Scotland

Played: 100. Won: 28. Draw: 3. Lost: 69. GS: 0. Title: 0. WS: 3. Attempts: 141. Tried against: 254.

Italy

Played: 100. Won: 12. Draw: 1. Defeat: 87. GS: 0. Title: 0 .. WS: 9. Attempts: 120 attempts against: 389.

