advertisement

We are still just over a month away from starting training programs for baseball clubs across the country, but that did not stop a particularly ambitious black bear from propping up his gear at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium last weekend. Nature officials descended into the stadium, which is the home base of the University of Tennessee baseball team, and removed the bear from the site.

As AP reports, the bear was first seen roaming around the university in the early morning hours on Sunday. Campus police eventually noticed that the bear had found its way to the stadium and could not escape.

In a message from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency page on Facebook, the group has photos of the bear, which was safely tempered before being transported to his new home.

advertisement

The bear is transported to a more suitable bear habitat and released. Special thanks to the police from the University of Tennessee for all their help to make this run quickly and smoothly.

A video of the bear’s release shows the 200-pound creatures stumbling awkwardly in the forest. It is clearly still a bit drowsy about the effects of the sedative but it seems to work well.

The 200 pounds. sow a black bear that walked into Lindsey Nelson Stadium early this morning and was released on Foothills WMA in Blount Co.

Unfortunately, this is probably the end of the bear’s short university career, but that’s probably the best.

Image Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

advertisement