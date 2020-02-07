advertisement

The over 65s have already made an impact in these general elections by torpedoing plans to raise the minimum age for state pensions. And on Saturday, because of the sheer numbers, they will have a greater impact than in previous ballots.

In 38 of the 39 constituencies, the number of people over 65 has risen, as data from the Central Statistical Office show. The exception is Dublin North West.

Kildare South constituency has seen the largest growth since 2011 in the state’s over 65s. The population has more than doubled (53 percent) from Kildare and Athy from 7,892 in 2011 to an estimated 12,061 in the constituency today, including the cities of Newbridge.

With 31 percent, the constituency also recorded the largest population increase since 2011, from 87,776 to 114,810. This is partly due to a change in the boundaries where the constituency has grown in size since 2011.

The data are based on the population figures of the CSO from 2011 and 2016.

Nationwide, the number of people over 65 has increased by almost a fifth (19 percent) since 2011. This is the largest increase in one of the age groups examined. This is mainly due to falling death rates.

In contrast, the population under 35 declined by 10 percent over the same period.

After Kildare South, Cavan-Monaghan (41 percent), Dublin Mid-West (40 percent) and Dublin Central (39 percent) are the constituencies with the highest increase in over 65 years.

In Dublin Northwest, the only constituency that opposed the trend, the population of people over 65 has decreased by 7 percent since 2011.

This pattern could have an important impact on marginal places, as Irish Times polls during the campaign show older people are more favorable to Fianna Fáil, while Sinn Féin was the most favored party among those under 40.

Under 35 years old

In most constituencies, there was a decline in the population aged under 35 (18-34 years). The three constituencies with the largest decline in this age group are all in Connacht. Sligo-Leitrim decreased 20 percent, Galway East 18 percent, and Galway West 17 percent.

According to statisticians, the decline is due to falling birth rates in the late 1980s and early 1990s, as well as the emigration trend since 2010, when many young people left the country to find employment.

Dublin Central and Cavan-Monaghan, at 16 percent, are the constituencies with the largest population growth in under 35 years. Only two other constituencies saw an increase in this age group: Kildare South at 11 percent and Cork North Central at 1 percent.

In Dublin, several constituencies have seen significant declines. In Dublin West, Dublin South West, Fingal and Dublin Mid-West, the population under 35 has declined by 12 percent, while in Dublin North West there has been a decrease of 15 percent.

The under 35s make up 22 percent of the population and 29 percent of those eligible to vote on weekends.

The Irish Times / Ipsos’ latest MRBI survey this week showed this If 18-24 year olds had only one voteSinn Féin would lead the poll with 27 percent, followed by Fianna Fáil (20 percent), Independents / Others (19 percent), Fine Gael (17 percent) and the Greens (7 percent).

35-49

In the 35-49 age group, the national population increased by 7 percent and in most constituencies the population increased, with the largest share being in Dublin (41 percent). Kildare South (34 percent); Cavan-Monaghan (23 percent); Dublin West (20 percent) and Dublin Mid-West (16 percent).

Sligo-Leitrim is the only constituency to see a decline in this age category. The population has decreased by 4 percent since 2011. The population of 35- to 49-year-olds has increased by 7 percent nationwide.

The age group of 35 to 49 year olds makes up 23 percent of the population and 30 percent of those eligible to vote.

The latest Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI poll found that Sinn Féin was increasingly supported by voters aged 35-49 and by voters in Dublin. At Fine Gael, the largest decline in party preference among 35- to 49-year-olds was observed (from 29 to 18 percent).

50-64

For the 50-64 age group, the most notable increases are largely due to Leinster. This population group has grown by a tenth since 2011, with Kildare South (43 percent) also experiencing the largest growth in this age group.

It is followed by Dublin Central (41 percent); Cavan-Monaghan (27 percent); Dublin Fingal (16 percent) and Dublin West (16 percent). The age group of 50 to 64 year olds makes up 17 percent of the population and 22 percent of those eligible to vote.

In the poll conducted earlier this week, Fianna Fáil remained the most popular party among voters aged 50 and over at 29 percent.

