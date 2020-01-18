advertisement

Proposals in a program that could cost EUR 100 million over the next 10 years include a massive increase in the use of technology in courts, including the approval of online debt statements for less serious crimes and streaming sessions to those interested Parties could contribute from a distance.

A 120-page report will shortly be published outlining the planned implementation of a digital first strategy for the judicial service. A comprehensive plan to modernize civil procedures in the High Court is also nearing completion.

The judiciary and judiciary hope that the introduction of updated procedures and the use of state-of-the-art technology will help convince the government to put more money into the state’s judicial service.

“There is no point in asking for money if we do things the old-fashioned way,” said an informed source.

A report by President of the High Court, Justice Peter Kelly, who will retire in June, will change the civil court’s provisions “that have not changed since the 1880s,” he said.

If appropriate judicial rules are introduced for the 21st century, the judicial service will consider the introduction of IT systems to implement the new procedures in the high court and in other cases throughout the judicial system.

The Irish judiciary and the judiciary have examined how judicial services elsewhere use technology to improve access to justice, reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Victoria, Australia, where the distances people have to travel to visit the court has encouraged the use of more IT is one of the sites that have been investigated.

Much of the civil proceedings there take place online. “You can follow the case online, you can do all sorts of things online without physically visiting the court. It’s the kind of thing we want to do. But you have to simplify the processes first. “

In a recent report submitted to the Ministry of Public Expenditures and Reforms, the judicial service stated that many of its current IT systems are unsuitable for a specific purpose and that purchasing a truly digital service requires “significant investment”.

Preliminary figures were given for a 10-year program, with EUR 17 million as an estimate of the costs of the Digital First program and EUR 80 million as an estimate for new technologies and “new ways of working”.

The paper stated that qualified IT employees expect good pay and estimated the investment in our employees at EUR 16.5 million.

An additional EUR 415 million was made available for the necessary expenditure on buildings and other physical infrastructure.

The government has approved € 80 million for a family courthouse on Hammond Lane on Church Street in Dublin.

However, the judicial service and judiciary want EUR 120 million for a building that also houses the Supreme Court, which would move from the four courts to the quays.

