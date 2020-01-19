advertisement

January 19, 2020 Steve Hanley

In 2015, a group of young Americans, some just 7 or 8 years old, sued the US government and claimed that the federal government “through its affirmative actions in creating a national energy system that causes climate change robs them of their constitutional rights to life, freedom and property, and failed to protect essential public sources of trust. “That is according to Our Children’s Trust, which sponsors the cause. The theory of “public trust” was first devised by OCT lawyer Julia Olson.

advertisement

One of the young prosecutors is a granddaughter of Dr. James Hansen, the climate scientist who testified before Congress in 1988 and that warned August of the dangers of climate change and an overheated planet. If Congress had acted then, the threat of CO2 emissions could have been easily addressed. But by dithering for 30 years, the problem has now grown to the point where life on earth as we know it is threatened and the cost of solutions, if any, will be astronomical.

The case has gone up and down in the federal justice system, from the level of the Portland, Oregon court to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and the US Supreme Court, as the defendants, including the US government, have sweated and strained for reasons why there is no constitutional right to a clean environment. Last year the Supreme Court sent the case back to the 9th Circuit with instructions to make a final decision on the issues.

A panel of three judges from the 9th circuit heard a fight on 4 June last year. On 17 January 2020, the advice was published on 32 pages. In a 2 on 1 decision, the court ruled “We reluctantly conclude that such enlightenment is beyond our constitutional power. On the contrary, the impressive story of the plaintiffs must be submitted to the political departments of the government. “The court brought the case back to the court with instructions to reject the lawsuit.

The majority was of the opinion that the controversy presented to them simply fell outside the scope of Article III of the Constitution, the second paragraph of which reads as follows:

“The judiciary extends to all cases, in law and fairness, arising from this Constitution, the laws of the United States and treaties concluded or to be concluded under their authority; in all cases involving ambassadors, other public ministers and consuls; in all cases of admiralty and maritime jurisdiction; controversies to which the United States will be a party; controversies between two or more states; between one state and citizens of another state; between citizens of different states; between citizens of the same state claiming land under subsidies from different states; and between a state, or its citizens, and foreign states, citizens or nationals. “

You are right, but there is nothing we can do

Consider this before you conclude that the judges who heard the case are all Trump-appointed: all three judges were appointed to the bank by Barack Obama. If these young prosecutors could not swing a court with liberal judges, imagine what would happen if they were confronted with a panel of judges appointed by the current resident of the victim’s office. All three judges did their utmost to express their condolences for the claims of the claimants. In a press release following the decision, Our Children’s Trust said:

“The court acknowledged that climate change is increasing exponentially and that the federal government has long known that its actions contribute substantially to the climate crisis. Yet two of the judges refused to set the standard for restoring the constitutional violation to protect the children of our nation. The standard is a matter of science that must be determined during the trial.

“There were many points where the majority of opinion from ninth circuit judge Andrew Hurwitz in favor of the youth prosecutors, including: the evidence showed that climate change was taking place at an increasingly rapid pace; abundant evidence from experts has shown that the unprecedented rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels stemmed from burning fossil fuels and will cause destruction on the Earth’s climate if unchecked; the record has convincingly established that the federal government has long understood the risks of using fossil fuels and the increasing emissions of carbon dioxide; and the record showed that the government’s contribution to climate change was not just a result of doing nothing. The opinion also acknowledged that youth plaintiffs had sustained specific and specific injuries from climate change.

“The panel ruled that the court duly ruled that juvenile prosecutors met the Article III causality requirement because there was at least one real factual dispute over whether a large number of federal policies were a” substantial factor “in causing the injuries to However, two out of three judges felt that the juvenile claimants claimed that injuries could not be remedied by an Article III court, and in particular the majority felt that it was beyond the control of federal courts to order, design, guide or implement the recovery plan requested by the youth applicants when an effective plan necessarily requires a large number of complex policy decisions entrusted to the executive and legislative departments.

“In short, the majority ruled that the remedies that youth prosecutors have requested should be implemented by Congress or the president, not the courts.”

In other words, the Court agreed that the young plaintiffs have a legitimate complaint, but doing something about it would be too difficult for a court to do. Strangely enough, the federal courts never shy away from seeing justice done when Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and other states wanted to ban African American students from going to school with whites. This week’s decision can in fact be an echo of the bus schemes ordered by the federal courts in the 60s and 70s – schemes that have generated an enormous amount of negative impact from the community and have become the basis for complaints about “activist judges” who still resonate throughout America today.

Dissolution in abundance

Judge Josephine L. Staton did not agree with the majority opinion. In a blistering dissidation, she wrote: “The government accepts the fact that the United States has reached a turning point that is crying out for a coordinated response – but continues to go on disaster. It is as if an asteroid is moving to Earth and the government has decided to close our only defense. “

Others also expressed disappointment about the ruling. “What is remarkable about this decision, and what it will place in legal manuals in the coming decades, is that the Ninth Circuit recognizes the serious reality of the climate crisis and the role of the government in causing climate damage, but immediately renounces the Court’s own responsibility to address and remedy that damage, ”said Carroll Muffett, president of the Center for International Environmental Law, in an email to CleanTechnica.

“The Ninth Circuit has recognized the seriousness of the damage these claimants and the future generations they represent, and the responsibility of the US government for causing that damage, concluded that it is not the courts’ job to “Muffett added. “But for centuries, and emphatically, that is the definition of the role of courts: when claimants harm fundamental rights by other government agencies, tackling those abuses and protecting the rights of claimants is the essential and inescapable domain of the federal Courts. (Focus added.)

“Whether it is gender equality or race equality, courts have a long history of doing exactly what the panel says they cannot do here. Now, the entire Ninth Circuit will have the opportunity to either correct that mistake and make a history that it can be proud of, or replicate it, and spend the next few decades as another grim reminder that courts often injustice in stand instead of confronting it. “(Focus added.)

Unfortunately but predictable

Other legal observers also considered the decision. Ann Carlson, an expert on climate change at the University of California’s Los Angeles School of Law, told the New York Times what surprised her and many other experts how far the trial had gone. “I always thought this case was creative and interesting, but a long shot and after listening to the oral argument, I thought the court would find a way to dismiss the case that reflected its concern about how great the remedy was that the plaintiff sought in the case “which is nothing less than” to urge the United States to stop emitting carbon into the atmosphere There is really a huge dilemma here about the lack of political will to tackle the problem “The lack of legal comfort when intervening to solve the problem,” she said.

David M. Uhlmann, a law professor at the University of Michigan and former head of the Department of Environmental Crime at the Department of Justice, told the Times the urgency of the climate crisis and the limitations of the law made the Juliana case difficult. “If there ever was a case where your heart said yes but your mind said no. Unfortunately, Juliana is that case, “he said.

What’s next?

Julia Olson and her customers are not yet ready. She says she will ask the entire 9th circuit to reconsider the verdict of the panel of three judges. Such a request is discretionary. The court is not obliged to allow such an enancial session. Even if the court agrees, the defendants can request the US Supreme Court to block such a hearing. And any decision that reaches the full 9th ​​Circuit can also be appealed to the Supreme Court, where the conservative members of the court would probably give the new arguments of this trial for a short time.

Levi Draheim, who is 12 years old today – he was 7 when the trial started – best expressed the feelings of his co-plaintiffs and their lawyers when he said: “We will continue this case because only the courts can help us. We have filed this lawsuit to safeguard our liberties and protect our lives and homes. Like civil rights issues, we are firmly convinced that the courts can justify our constitutional rights and we will not stop until we get a decision that says so. their website.

What is most remarkable about the verdict of the panel with three judges from the 9th circuit is that most claimants are too young to vote, but the court says their only remedy is through the political process. Sometimes adults can be so stupid.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement