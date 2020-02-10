advertisement

The 92nd Academy Awards were an absolute wreck – and one of the best ceremonies ever.

Bong Joon Ho saved the Oscars. His smile. His crazy hair. The way he walks and, yes, the way he speaks, but especially the way he directs – all of these (literally) victorious attributes not only contributed to a historic 92nd Oscar- Award at, but also prevented them from being among the worst-rated television shows ever. Thanks to the four victories of “Parasite” – especially his victories in the Dark Horses for “Best Film” and “Best Director” – the Oscar Show 2020 is one of the best ever.

For any other champion, after the ceremony, the conversation would already focus on what needs to be determined next year – and everyone in charge should now make a to-do list: hiring a host is a must. Shortening the length of three and a half bloated hours is also. Finding a unified theme or even a unified tone would be the ethereal pursuit of next year’s producers as they fear more speeches like this year’s unrecognizable harvest. So much of what was released during the 2020 Academy Awards simply didn’t work, and it would have resulted in an ugly failure on all fronts – if not for our Lord and Savior, Director Bong.

The “Parasite” victories represented everything the Oscars otherwise lacked, from their element of surprise to the glass ceilings that shattered them, but before we all decide to forget the rest of the ceremony together, let’s look at one from above : By all reports, the 2020 Oscars initially looked like a traditional ceremony that opened with a song and dance number, a comedic monologue, and a speech by a good movie star. I have no answer for all people who wonder why the series’ producers did not just name Janelle Monáe as the host. She is young, charismatic, incredibly talented and she clearly trusted that she would really start the evening. She also set the tone of the night – and it’s not her fault that this tone was best described as an “emotional whiplash”.

It’s not that the two opening numbers don’t match. This part is intentional. The fact is that the audience didn’t know what to do with either topic, a topic that lasted the rest of the night (except, of course, all the “parasite” wins that were answered with just the right answers). Monáe left the house with a sweet, short tribute to Mr. Rogers and soon turned to a rousing rap / spoken word number with dancers disguised as Oscar-nominated films and … not as Oscar-nominated Movies? While Monáe went on and literally forced the reserved audience to snap, sing and dance – apart from Rita Wilson, who was interested in blessing her soul – real soldiers crowded behind her. All of this pizzazz distracted more than excited people, and viewers at home wondered why the Oscars would remind everyone of the films their voters didn’t want to honor.

But that was nothing compared to the confusion caused by Eminem’s surprising performance of “Lose Yourself” in the middle of the show. No, he was not nominated. No, 2020 isn’t a major anniversary for the 2002 Oscar-winning song. No, you weren’t traveling 18 years in the past to watch this show – just like the obvious contextual clues in “Little Women,” you noticed that Eminem made his only recording because of his beard today. The crowd agreed as much as they could (everyone knows the song), but a surprise performance by a white rapper seemed the strangest addition to an already white ceremony that had used their opening number to highlight colored people. (After his appearance, Eminem tweeted a still opaque explanation.)

Much of the evening was just as confusing in that almost every rewarding high was made by a startling shrug, if not ridiculous – similar to the common monologue by Steve Martin and Chris Rock! The rock that was chasing Jeff Bezos was great, but was undermined by a sensational Iowa caucus joke: Martin repeatedly pointed out that he and Rock weren’t moderating the show, which is a much-needed confirmation since they were previously hosts , but the duo whistled trying to acknowledge the lack of female directors. (“I thought there was something missing on the list this year …” “Vaginas?” “Yes.” Okay, guys, but there is also something missing from this joke.) These two are always a welcome presence and yet the show itself matched their hit-and-miss relationship.

… including the speeches. Brad Pitt couldn’t beat himself after a season of incredible thanks and digging from Quentin Tarantino. Laura Dern thanked her parents Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd warmly, but offered little that we had not heard in previous ceremonies. Even Taika Waititi’s typical cheerfulness was undermined by his obvious surprise. (You were one of two favorites! Prepare!) Hildur Guðnadóttir was the first composer to be victorious in 22 years. This resulted in an impressive six-month effort that now includes an Oscar, an Emmy and a Grammy (both for “Chernobyl”) – and her sincere emotion helped temporarily arrest the audience.

But then her “Joker” cohort Joaquin Phoenix took the stage for one of two exhausting closing speeches that tried to address far too many topics. Instead of convincing on one point, the expected winner of the best actor wanted to talk about everything – against gender and race discrimination, pollution and the evil companies behind milk! Phoenix should have given his own advice to the audience and stopped when he was in front, and he brought Renee Zellweger for a hard break when the “Judy” star couldn’t wrap her long ode to Judy Garland in an affective mood.

Add these speeches to unnecessary, tedious decisions by producers – like moderators for the moderators (because there was no moderator to introduce the actors who announced the winners) and ask them to read the name of each nominee, though the Video montage could have done this in half the time – and any other year would have been a disastrous ceremony.

But it wasn’t. It was one of the best television shows ever. “Parasite” and director Bong made sure of that. First, the helmet “Okja” and “Memories of Murder” became an instant gif icon with its dizzying, wordless response to winning the best original script. During his speech for Best International Feature, he asked the audience to appreciate his “parasite” cast (after being insulted for individual honors) before sending everyone out for a neon afterparty ticket by shouting, “Me I’m ready to drink tonight! ”With his best director win, he doubled his mind and promised to“ drink until the next morning ”after nearly tearing Martin Scorsese to tears.

At that point, a “parasite” best picture victory seemed like a real possibility, and whenever a surprise looms, the Oscars come alive. Many forecasters predicted that the neon release would triumph, but the favorite of the chances of winning remained “1917” until Jane Fonda (after a very dramatic pause) announced the first foreign language drama to ever win the highest Academy Award. (Your announcement is the reversal of Moonlight’s victory. Then the confusion wiped out any instant gratification, while Fonda’s serenity increased that moment.) This happened after “Parasite” was the first South Korean film to ever be considered the best international feature film “Parasite” was the first South Korean candidate in the category.

All of these premieres are incredibly significant, and yet Bong preached the omnipresence of the film during his unprecedented award ceremony. He rightly honors his homeland and the pious audience that has always supported him. At the same time, he emphasizes the influence of his competitors on his work and insists that the audience record the film as a universal, uniform medium. The Whipsmart writer and director ignored the uniquely American aspects of artistic competition at every turn and decided instead that an eternal price run feels like what he always claims: a celebration of the film.

In other words, he lived the words spoken by so many winners – “togetherness”, “inclusiveness”, “doing the right thing” – and the world had to watch, like the film community on Sunday evening, with thunderous applause and anger at this message responded golden statues. The Oscars put their money where they have their mouths. They weren’t just talking, they were walking the path, and every time “Parasite” won, it was an unforgettable sight.

At the Golden Globes, when “Parasite” won the award for the best foreign language film, director Bong gave a quote that was well received throughout the award season. “Once you get past the 1 inch caption limit, you’ll be introduced to so many more fantastic films.” The academy heard his message, and now they have given the rest of America a reason to hinder their own barriers. For that we will forget everything else. “Parasite” won four Academy Awards. That’s all that counts.

Note: A

The 92nd Academy Awards took place on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California and was broadcast on ABC.

