Bingo fans will be delighted as a pop sensation from the 90s will travel to Burton for a very special event.

Bonkers Bingo should return to Mecca Burton, in Middleway Retail Park, as the bosses say this time, it will be “bigger and better than ever”.

The event, which will take place on Friday February 14 from 9:30 p.m., will see visitors treated to exciting games, dances and funky costumes – as well as numerous bingo games.

Not only that, but also the special N-Trance guests, who dominated the charts in the 90s with successes like Set You Free and Forever, as well as covers of the 70s disco classics Stayin ‘Alive, D.I.S.C.O. and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy ?, will occur.

A wide selection of cocktails and party dishes will be available throughout the night and prizes ranging from a cat’s tongue brush to large cash prizes will be up for grabs.

Lucy Coy, general manager of the site, said: “This event is the ultimate party – people are really goodkers for bingo.

“This time we have even more wacky prizes to win, delicious food and cocktails, as well as N-Trance music and a few more surprises.

“Past events have been incredible, so we are delighted to welcome the locals to the crazy house that is Bonkers Bingo; it’s nothing like you’ve never experienced before.”

The event will take place from 9:30 p.m. to midnight and is open to anyone over the age of 18. New customers will need to bring photo ID.

Tickets can be purchased before the event by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bonkers-bingo-burton-feat-n-trance-tickets-56337649426

