Over 900 students from the Ibhongo Lethu primary school in Upington have started school today without toilets.

Headmaster Daniel Mokopi (in a blue jacket) speaks to the elementary school students in Ibhongo Lethu on the first day of school. Photo: Selby Nomnganga

In the school built in 2014 there are four blocks with about six classrooms for students in grades 1 to 7 with toilets for each block.

However, the toilets were destroyed in late 2018, and repairs to these toilets did not begin until December 2019, as other problems had developed in the meantime when connecting the new class R toilets to the sewage system.

In the meantime, four mobile toilets were rented for the 900 apprentices in 2018.

Since then, Class R toilets have been connected, but Class 1 to 7 toilets are still not working. (The staff use the toilets in the administration block.)

And learners don’t even have mobile toilets because the provider states that they weren’t paid for 2019 and refused to bring back the toilets that were removed during the school holidays.

The newly appointed headmaster Daniel Mokopi says: “We will rent mobile toilets again.”

But Mxolisi Links from toilet provider Yonwabo O’loo says he won’t supply toilets until the previous debt of around R 21,600 has been paid. The fee was R100 per day and R140 for weekly maintenance.

When GroundUp went to school at 8 a.m. on the opening day, there were no mobile toilets.

GroundUp sent questions to Education MEC Mac Jack on Monday.

In response, the MEC quoted from its general school-leaving certificate: “We will continue to perform routine maintenance on schools and dormitories, particularly with regard to the provision of water and sanitation.”

The contractor could not be reached for comment.

Originally published on GroundUp

