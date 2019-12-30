advertisement

Buying a home has become increasingly difficult for first-time home buyers in B.C., even more so for those living in the Okanagan / Kamloops region.

According to a 2019 BC Notary Association real estate report, more first-time home builders are seeking financial help from their parents to buy a property.

advertisement

In 2019, the report said that 92 percent of first-time home buyers in the Okanagan / Kamloops region sought financial assistance from their parents to secure a payment of less than 25 percent for a home. This is a 56 percent increase since 2015.

Across the province, 90 percent of first-time home builders needed help from their parents to secure a home, up from 70 percent in 2015.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Residents Must Make $ 52,000 a Year to Live Peacefully: Report

Between 2015 and 2019, the report said the number of first-time home buyers in the Okanagan / Kamloops region seeking financial support to secure an overall payment for a home also increased from 83 percent to 86 percent.

The province-wide, there has been a 40 percent decrease in home buyer activity reported by notaries.

The report cited increased mortgage restrictions, lack of supply and new taxes as some of the biggest hurdles for first-time home builders trying to get into B.C. the real estate market.

Between 2012 and 2018, a single-unit home increased by 70 percent to $ 779,000, in the Central Okanagan.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.
Sign up here

advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here