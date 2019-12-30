Buying a home has become increasingly difficult for first-time home buyers in B.C., even more so for those living in the Okanagan / Kamloops region.
According to a 2019 BC Notary Association real estate report, more first-time home builders are seeking financial help from their parents to buy a property.
In 2019, the report said that 92 percent of first-time home buyers in the Okanagan / Kamloops region sought financial assistance from their parents to secure a payment of less than 25 percent for a home. This is a 56 percent increase since 2015.
Across the province, 90 percent of first-time home builders needed help from their parents to secure a home, up from 70 percent in 2015.
Between 2015 and 2019, the report said the number of first-time home buyers in the Okanagan / Kamloops region seeking financial support to secure an overall payment for a home also increased from 83 percent to 86 percent.
The province-wide, there has been a 40 percent decrease in home buyer activity reported by notaries.
The report cited increased mortgage restrictions, lack of supply and new taxes as some of the biggest hurdles for first-time home builders trying to get into B.C. the real estate market.
Between 2012 and 2018, a single-unit home increased by 70 percent to $ 779,000, in the Central Okanagan.
