advertisement

Buying a home has become increasingly difficult for first-time home buyers in B.C., even more so for those living in the Okanagan / Kamloops region.

According to a 2019 BC Notary Association real estate report, more first-time home builders are seeking financial help from their parents to buy a property.

advertisement

In 2019, the report said that 92 percent of first-time home buyers in the Okanagan / Kamloops region sought financial assistance from their parents to secure a payment of less than 25 percent for a home. This is a 56 percent increase since 2015.

Across the province, 90 percent of first-time home builders needed help from their parents to secure a home, up from 70 percent in 2015.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Residents Must Make $ 52,000 a Year to Live Peacefully: Report

Between 2015 and 2019, the report said the number of first-time home buyers in the Okanagan / Kamloops region seeking financial support to secure an overall payment for a home also increased from 83 percent to 86 percent.

The province-wide, there has been a 40 percent decrease in home buyer activity reported by notaries.

The report cited increased mortgage restrictions, lack of supply and new taxes as some of the biggest hurdles for first-time home builders trying to get into B.C. the real estate market.

Between 2012 and 2018, a single-unit home increased by 70 percent to $ 779,000, in the Central Okanagan.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement