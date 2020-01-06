advertisement

Samsung has a 24 foot TV to show you

CES, the world’s largest conference for consumer electronics, is the definition of sensory overload.

Not only will 4,500 exhibitors from around the world showcase their latest products in Las Vegas this week, but a number of top-class speakers, including Jeffrey Katzenberg and Ivanka Trump, will make key speeches. Bizarre devices, massive televisions and unusual electronics that never come on the market are a matter of course at CES.

If you don’t travel to Sin City this week, that’s fine, since we’ll do it all for you. Here are 9 things we’ll keep an eye on this week at CES 2020:

1. A first look at Quibi

Jeffrey Katzenberg, founder of Quibi, and Meg Whitman, CEO, are expected to give a comprehensive overview of their upcoming mobile-only streaming service during a keynote on Wednesday morning. With Quibi about four months before launch, CES is an excellent opportunity to give the world an insight into how the app works and its content strategy. Quibi has even dealt with the riddle of its service in recent weeks and has changed its Twitter name to “WTFisQuibi”.

Quibi has spent much of the past year getting his hands on a who’s who of the stars and signed contracts with Bill Murray, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Lopez – among a variety of other entertainers. The service appears to have posted announcements for new shows daily, but details of the app’s appearance and function have been carefully monitored. Quibi wants to stand out from the streaming package by specializing in short episodes with a maximum length of 10 minutes. The service is also a potential paradise for content creators, so creators can re-edit their shows after two years and try to resell content to other distributors.

2. Shower with Alexa

You can now jump into the shower with Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant. Kohler’s Moxie shower head is equipped with Alexa, with which you can request songs, ask for news or do some shopping on Amazon while washing up – if you would like to share the shower with Amazon. The product, which is slated to launch later this year, will cost more than $ 200.

3. Typing without a keyboard?

A prototype is on everyone’s lips early in the morning at CES: Samsung’s Selfietype, an invisible keyboard that you can use to track your hands with the camera on your phone. Here’s a quick look at it:

It’s just a demo, and others have tried to get invisible keyboards working, but Samsung’s technology looks promising at first.

4. Ivanka Trump will be there

The president’s daughter, who made a keynote speech, scratched a few people’s heads when it became known, “What does Ivanka Trump have to talk about at a technology conference?” The topic of Trump’s lecture is still a bit hazy, but according to CES, she will explain how “her father’s administration is committed to employing strategies that invest in retraining workers, creating apprenticeships, and developing K-12 STEM education programs”.

The White House advisor is accompanied on stage by Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, the organizer of CES. Shapiro defended Trump’s invitation and prominent speech on Sunday, just before the CES officially kicked off, and told the BBC: “There will be a lot of emphasis on the jobs of the future, and the keynote I will be making with Ivanka Trump will surely be focus on … how industry works with the government on this very important issue. “

5. Huge TV

It wouldn’t be the CES without a handful of companies presenting gigantic new televisions. It is a CES staple. Vizio introduced its largest TV ever, the 85-inch Quantum X; LG showed an 88-inch screen, and Samsung unveiled the latest edition of “The Wall”, 292 inches or 24 feet wide. “The Wall” is also 8K in size, like many of the newest televisions at CES, but costs a pretty penny. Samsung billed hundreds of thousands of dollars to some buyers last year.

6. NBCU will bring Heavy Hitters – but will Peacock discuss it?

Quibi is not the only new streaming service that CES participants want to see.

NBCUniversal also has a spring launch for Peacock, its upcoming streaming service, and the company has set a keynote address for Wednesday afternoon. However, the timing is a bit strange: the company has scheduled a peacock event for next week, so there probably won’t be a lot of information to share in Vegas. However, many questions about service, including costs, remain open. (Peacock will offer both paid and ad-based subscriptions, according to the NBCU.) Information about the shows beyond the classic series such as “The Office” and “30 Rock” is also difficult to obtain.

NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino, who runs the company’s advertising and partnerships, is accompanied on stage by NBC stars such as Mandy Moore and Terry Crews. It is worth keeping an eye on their discussion as they provide more information about their streaming schedule.

7. A deal to watch out for

CES is tailor-made for dealmaking. Some of the biggest names in technology, finance and media have gathered in Sin City. This year’s event takes place just a few weeks after the reports that Comcast has already had talks to buy Xumo, one of the leading free, ad-supported streaming services. Orange County-based Xumo offers over 150 channels on a range of smart TVs. The synergy with Comcast is also evident in the Peacock release later this year. If Comcast and NBCU want ad-supported streaming, adding Xumo Peacock could help bring the service to smart TVs across the country.

Viacom signed a similar contract last year with Pluto TV, another free streaming service for $ 340 million.

9. The debut of Playstation 5

Sony plans to make Playstation 5 available by Christmas 2020. Since the pictures are already online, CES seems to be a good opportunity to officially illuminate the latest game console. Sony spiced up its press conference on Monday evening with the simple slogan “The future is coming”, and many gamers expect PS5 to be the main actor.

You can follow TheWrap for more CES reporting later in the week.

