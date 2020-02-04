advertisement

Mexican officials said nine people, including children, were killed in a shooting at a video game hall in Michoacan on Monday.

The prosecutor said in a statement that two other people had been injured in the attack. Children aged 12, 13, 14 and 17 were among those killed, officials said in a report by The Associated Press and Reuters.

The office said that “four people had arrived” and were looking for specific targets to attack a company in the city of Uruapan. Instead, the attackers opened fire with military weapons before “leaving the site immediately,” the office said. The police found 65 9mm cartridge cases in the company.

According to the prosecutor, eight people died in the gunfire while another died during medical care.

Officials have not specified a motive for the attack.

Violence against drug cartels is widespread in Uruapan. Officials found the bodies of 11 people in tombs in the city over the weekend after officials, according to AP, were tipped to find a missing person.

On Friday, armed men attacked a police patrol, killed an officer and wounded others, AP found. According to Reuters, a senior leader of the Los Viagras gang in Uruapan has persuaded the gang members to set cars on fire and put roadblocks in place.

Mexico suffered the worst year of murder in 2019. According to official information from the Mexican government last month, 34,582 victims were recorded, Reuters reported. It was the highest rate since 1997 when murders were officially registered.

In addition, the US Drug Enforcement Administration said in its annual report that drug-related murders in Mexico are “epidemic”.

Narco killings “are still epidemic”, but “there is little spillover violence in the US” as Mexican drug cartels “generally refrain from inter-cartel violence to avoid law enforcement detection and control” , says the agency’s report.

