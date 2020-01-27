advertisement

It’s a little confusing to think of all the actors who didn’t win the Oscars who really deserve them.

Remember, Leonardo DiCaprio was one of these actors for a long time, but he won for “The Revenant” in 2016. In addition, it is likely that Joaquin Phoenix will finally have his day in the sun and win the coveted prize this year. for his main performance in “Joker”.

With the Oscar season, we’re looking at nine actors who don’t have an Oscar who should really be doing it now.

advertisement

9. Annette Benning

Annette Benning has been nominated for an Oscar four times without winning. ‘The Grifters’, ‘American Beauty’, ‘Being Julia’ and ‘The Kids are All Right’ earned him nods but no wins.

8. David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo has given great performances in “Queen of Katwe” and “A United Kingdom”. His most notable role was Martin Luther King Jr. in “Selma”. However, Oyelowo has yet to receive an Oscar nomination.

7. Glenn Close

Fun fact: Glenn Close has more winless nominations than any other living actor. Indeed, she has been nominated for the Oscars seven times without winning. Yet even last year, for her extraordinary performance in “The Wife”, she lost the gong (to Olivia Colman for “The Favorite).

6. Woody Harrelson

Probably one of the most overlooked actors working today, Woody Harrelson was nominated for an Oscar for “ The People vs. Larry Flynt ”, “ The Messenger ” and “ Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ” . In our opinion, he should have beaten Sam Rockwell for the latter.

5. Edward Norton

Edward Norton stunned us in “American History X”, “Fight Club”, “Birdman” and “Primal Fear”. But disconcerting, he never received an Oscar.

4. Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain, one of the most beautiful actresses working today, has been twice nominated for the Oscars. She was brilliant in ‘Molly’s Game’, ‘The Help’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ and ‘The Tree of Life’, among many other films.

3. Joaquin Phoenix

Honestly, we couldn’t tell you why Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t have an Oscar right now. His many incredible performances are too numerous to list in their entirety, but “Gladiator”, “Her”, “The Master”, “Walk the Line” and “You Were Never Really Here” come to mind.

2. Jake Gyllenhaal

Again, Jake Gyllenhaal is such a phenomenal actor that you wonder how the Academy didn’t give him his fair share. Since “Donnie Darko” in 2001, Gyllenhaal has produced one outstanding performance after another. There are “Nightcrawler”, “Brokeback Mountain”, “Nocturnal Animals”, “Prisoners”, “Stronger”, and we could continue.

1. Amy Adams

Poor Amy Adams is just going to have to shoot a Lion and fight a bear to win an Oscar at this point. The actress received six nominations without a win. The nominations were for “Junebug”, “Doubt”, “The Fighter”, “The Master”, “American Hustle” and “Vice”.

.

advertisement