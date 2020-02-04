advertisement

Four episodes of “9-1-1: Lone Star” and fans of the “9-1-1” series know that Rob Lowe’s character Owen was diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, he still has to have the courage to share this serious news with his son T.K. to share. (Ronen Rubinstein).

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from today’s episode of the first aid drama, Judd (Jim Parrack) encourages Owen to open up to his child and send him this very important message at a very important moment for Owen: his hair gel routine.

Judd tells his firefighter friend how he needs his wife Grace (Sierra McClain) to overcome his PTSD and that Owen “shouldn’t be able to cope with this cancer crap on his own” and that he needs T.K.

Also read: “9-1-1: Lone Star” period Premiere cannot adhere to ratings with “AGT: Champions”, “The Bachelor”

Owen insists, “I’m just waiting for the right time.”

We can only hope that it will happen soon as a hurricane comes into town and we don’t know what additional chaos Owen and his crew will encounter.

Check out the exclusive clip above.

Here is the official description for Monday’s episode entitled “Act of God”: A massive tornado sweeps through Austin as Owen, Michelle (Liv Tyler) and their teams run to rescue their opponents.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” will air on Fox on Mondays at 8 / 7c.

