After a two-night premiere at Fox, you’ll have to wait a while for 9-1-1: Lone Star Episode 3 to air. We are now in the normal time slot of the show on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and we already know that the show has a great start! The premiere scored 2.7 in 18-49 demographics and nearly 10 million viewers in some of the preliminary numbers, and we believe these will set a high standard for the rest of the season. Maybe it could even lead to season 2?

In the future, however, the focus will be more on the characters than on the ratings. Owen (Rob Lowe) is still getting used to his new surroundings and he also has to take care of a certain dynamic. We know he has affection for his son, but is he a little too easy on him? This is something that could be at the center of a conflict within “Texas Proud”. On the way we hope for some opportunities to get to know some of the supporting characters better.

CarterMatt includes the full 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 3 summary with more information about upcoming tasks:

Emergencies include an accident in a grain silo and a steak competition, and an unusual intruder in the apartment. In the meantime, Judd Owens is calling for preferential treatment for TK. In addition, Marjan feels marginalized in her new mosque after another rescue video went viral. Then Owen helps Michelle find new information about her sister’s disappearance in the all-new “Texas Proud” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR, which opens on Monday, January 27 (8: 00-9: 01 ET / PT) is broadcast. on FOX. (NLS-104) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Michelle’s sister is likely to be the story that goes through most of the season, and we understand that. It makes no sense that the authors now give you all the relevant information, especially since they can build the drama. Given that Season 1 is relatively short in terms of episodes, they can deliver different revelations at a steady pace.

