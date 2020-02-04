advertisement

The whole of the UK will be subject to a yellow weather warning from the Met Office for the wind from 6 p.m. Saturday until midnight on Sunday.

Gusts of between 70mph and 80mph could hit coastal regions and hilltops, the northern and western areas are expected to be the hardest hit. Heavy rain showers have also been forecast.

Widespread winds from 50 mph to 60 mph are expected.

The Met Office warning states: “Very strong winds are likely to cross much of the UK later on Saturday and Sunday.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely in many inland areas, with gusts of 70, perhaps 80 mph around certain exposed coasts and hills, particularly in the north and west.

“The heavy rains will be an additional danger, especially on the western hills. Winds of this strength over a large area have the potential to disrupt transportation, as well as some coastal impacts, particularly to the west. “

The Met Office says there will be a general disruption to travel on planes, trains and ferries which should all be disrupted. Bridges and roads could also be forced to close due to conditions.

The forecaster warned of “big waves” affecting coastal roads and communities.

More soon.

