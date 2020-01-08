advertisement

Washington passed a law last year that eliminates personal vaccination exemptions.

By Erin Schumaker

ABC News – Almost 800 Seattle students are excluded from school on Wednesday, the first day after the winter break, because they are not vaccinated against measles.

advertisement

The move came after Washington lawmakers passed a law last year that eliminated the personal opportunity for parents to exempt their children from measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations.

The Seattle Public Schools started with 7,000 unvaccinated students among approximately 54,000, officials said. After running a series of free vaccination clinics and sending warning letters to 2,274 students who indicated that they would have to stay at home if they had not been vaccinated by January 8th, the number has declined significantly.

If students can prove an upcoming vaccination date, they will be admitted to school on Wednesday.

The new law was passed in response to two measles outbreaks in Washington in 2019, which, according to the Washington State Department of Health, have had more people in Washington since 1990 than ever before.

“It is very important for a safe and healthy learning environment for our students, some of whom are immune-sensitive or very sensitive to their health,” Samara Hoag, director of health services at Seattle Public Schools, told ABC subsidiary KOMO -TV in Seattle.

“It is also important for our employees, and of course it is part of the law,” said Hoag.

Students who show up at school today without proof of vaccination or with a medical or religious exemption certificate signed by a healthcare provider will be directed to a waiting area until their parents can pick them up.

Last year there were 1,282 cases of measles in the United States, the worst year for infectious disease since 1992, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The global measles outlook for 2019 was no better, with major outbreaks in regions around the world and more than 400,000 measles cases reported to the World Health Organization in early November.

advertisement