advertisement

EW ORLEANS (AP) – A good Samaritan used the power of social media to find the owner of a stolen pink bag, returning the bag – and some photos he took of New Orleans on the camera which was hidden inside – to the surprised tourist.

Saarah Yob, 23, of Florida, already had a horrible day when her bag was stolen while traveling to New Orleans to celebrate the national college football championship taking place there, reported The Times- Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate.

During the early morning trip to New Orleans, she got into a car accident and had to rent a car. Later that day, after spending time with friends in the French Quarter, she discovered that someone had stolen her purse from the rental car. They did not have her wallet or her cell phone since she took them with her. But the Michael Kors handbag adorned with a charm of purple feathers, his GoPro camera, money and a necklace were gone.

advertisement

Later that day, James Elmes, 21, left the French Quarter and saw the now abandoned handbag sitting on the sidewalk, the camera still inside. Without identification inside the bag to help him find the owner, he turned to the camera. He randomly posted a photo that Yob had taken of her and a few friends on a beach on Twitter if someone saw the photo and put him in touch with the owner of the bag.

The tweet said, “I found a stolen bag in the French Quarter of New Orleans. The wallet was missing, so I have no identification. This girl has traveled all over the world … with a GoPro that I found. You are looking to restore her lost memories. Help me find her. “

Speaking to the newspaper, Elmes said, “I thought maybe, maybe, it was going viral, and I find it.”

Within 4 p.m. and 800 retweets later, he had found Yob and was able to return the bag.

“A week ago, my bag was stolen from New Orleans,” Yob tweeted. “Today, an extremely kind soul helped me recover it. Thank you so much. “

And as if that weren’t enough, Elmes also realized by scrolling through her camera that she couldn’t take pictures of New Orleans before her purse and camera were stolen. Elmes, who is a product deliverer, therefore took photos of the sites along its delivery route, such as the Café du Monde in the French Quarter, before returning the items to Yob.

advertisement