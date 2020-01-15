advertisement

A driver who was seriously injured in a collision near Loughborough yesterday died in hospital, police said.

The 80-year-old man was driving a green Toyota Avensis which was involved in a collision with a green Range Rover.

The accident occurred at Whatton Road, Hathern shortly after 11 a.m.

Leicestershire police said in a statement today: “An 80-year-old man driving the Toyota car was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham.

“The man has since died in hospital. No other injuries have been reported.”

Road closures were put in place in the area of ​​Whatton Road, Hathern Road and A6 Derby Road after the collision.

The roads have since been reopened.

Detective Constable Pete Davies said, “We have spoken to a number of people following the incident and are calling anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to us, to contact them.

“Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you witness the collision or did you see any of the vehicles involved before the collision.

“Do you have images of dashboard cameras from the region at the time of the incident that could assist our investigations?”

Contact the Leicestershire police at 101

.

