British trade envoy assured President Museveni that goods from Uganda would be duty free after Brexit (PHOTO / PPU)

KAMPALA – Lord Popat, British accountant, businessman and peer conservative in the House of Lords, thanked President Yoweri Museveni for meeting with business leaders – announcing that once Brexit is concluded, 80% of the goods of Uganda to the United Kingdom would be duty free.

Lord Popat asked the Museveni to consider opening a central bank branch in London to facilitate trade.

He also observed that once the takeover of Uganda Airlines acquired the largest Airbus planes, with a capacity of 40 tonnes, trade would increase, particularly the fruits and agricultural products found on British markets.

It was at a meeting after the president addressed leaders of over 70 British companies at the UK-Uganda business forum at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in central London.

The business forum was organized by the High Commission of Uganda, with the support of Lord Dolar Popat, the British commercial envoy to Uganda.

Defending Uganda as an ideal investment destination, the president said that corruption, particularly on the part of government officials, had become a “bottleneck” for development and that the whip was broken.

Calling on investors to support the government to stem the vice, the president said that the identity of whistleblowers would be protected if they felt threatened.

“We are removing corruption but we need the facts to eliminate it completely. Please inform me; let’s set traps for them. We will protect your identities, you can speak to your high commissioner who will contact me, “he said.

Last June, President Museveni made a passionate appeal to the British business community to invest in Africa, particularly in Uganda.

Speaking to a business roundtable in the House of Lords, Museveni said British investors have the capital, skills and experience to make a profit in Uganda while creating jobs for the Ugandans.

At the close of the forum, the president also autographed a dummy British telecommunications sim card, Lycamobile, which launched operations in Uganda last week.

The ministers Sam Kutesa (Foreign Affairs), Matia Kasaijja (Finance) and Evelyn Anite (Investment) were present at the forum.

British High Commissioner to Uganda Peter West.

