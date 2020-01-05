advertisement

There is no doubt that 2020 starts with a bang when it comes to daily deals, and we’ve completed the best we could find for you on Sunday. Highlights include Anker’s most popular wireless charging station for $ 7.99 instead of $ 18 with coupon code DMAKA258, the most popular WiFi range extender on the entire Amazon site for $ 15.99 (within $ 1 of the Black Friday price!) , $ 60 PlayStation Plus 12 month digital membership Encodes for only $ 44.99 each, the amazing camera that lets you see iPhone or Android anywhere for just $ 28.79 with a discount coupon on site, the return of a rare discount on AirPods Pro and up to $ 30 off on AirPods 2, wireless over-ear headphones with over 2,000 5-star ratings for just $ 14.99 with coupon code MPOW162A, a huge one-day Amazon sale for home storage solutions and $ 50 off on the wildly popular Fitbit Versa 2 smart watch. View all the top offers from Sunday below.

TP link | N300 WiFi range extender | Up to 300 Mbps | WiFi extender, repeater, WiFi signal boost …

$ 15.99

Available at Amazon

Anchor wireless charger, PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad upgraded, Qi certified, compatible iPhone 11, …

$ 7.99

From Amazon | Use the code DMAKA258 for 1/31

PlayStation Plus: 12-month membership (digital code)

$ 44.99

Available at Amazon

DEPSTECH Wireless endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake …

$ 28.79

Available at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

$ 234.98

Available at Amazon

Apple AirPods with charging case (latest model)

$ 139.00

Available at Amazon

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case (latest model)

$ 169.00

Available at Amazon

Mpow H7 over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones, 18-hour comfortable wireless headphones with bag, rechargeable …

$ 14.99

From Amazon | Use code MPOW162A for 1/6

Save up to 35% on SONGMICS Home Storage series

$ 13.59 – $ 35.99

Available at Amazon

