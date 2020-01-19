advertisement

My beautiful and forever youthful bride and I recently celebrated our 40th anniversary.

40 years! Right? I understand that many of you reading this column are under 40 years of age. In fact, our elder turned 36 a few weeks ago. AMAZING!

When I thought about our life together, I realized that I had brokered 35 of these 40 years of commercial real estate. What have I learned from 40 years of marital happiness that applies to commercial real estate? A list of these things follows in no particular order.

Keep a sense of humor. Funny things happen in marriage and commercial real estate deals. It’s important to accept the humor in bizarre situations, smile and keep going!

Stay flexible. We make plans and God laughs. In the rarest of cases, things go exactly according to plan or as expected. Flexibility can save your digestive system.

Celebrate the little successes. If you are closing a deal, collect the check from the trust office. When you sign a lease, bring the customer to lunch or send them a gift basket. We remember the little things in life.

Don’t go into the mistakes. It is VERY easy to get caught up in what did NOT happen. Give yourself enough time (depending on the size of the bug) to grieve, and then back to the pony, cowboy.

Transparency is the key – even if the motive is uncomfortable. Secrets are the killing blow of a relationship or transaction. Strive to develop an open, selfless and timely customer interaction.

You can see that the big problems are coming – it’s the small ones that are derailing you. We do our best to anticipate challenges in a commercial real estate business, but it is impossible to control ALL the tiny details that can impact a result. Just like the turtle, the race is slowly and steadily winning.

You have to trust your belly. If you feel there is a problem, you are probably right, even if your spouse or customer tells you otherwise. See “Transparency”.

Help your customers make their dreams come true … first. Successful marriages survive when everyone is encouraged and supported to realize their potential. When you focus on helping your customers achieve their goals – sometimes at your expense or at your expense – you gain far more than you lose.

Allen C. Buchanan, SIOR, is a principal at Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services in Orange. He can be reached at abuchanan@lee-associates.com or 714.564.7104.

