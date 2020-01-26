advertisement

The 62nd Grammy Awards, the biggest night of music, are over, but we’ve put together our unforgettable moments from the Sunday evening show, accompanied by a Graphics Interchange Format, also known as GIF.

From Lizzo, Lil Nas X to the comeback of Demi Lovato: Here are the first eight moments.

1. Lizzo started the Grammys with her hits “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts”, but let the audience at the Staples Center feel a wave of emotion as she dedicated her performance to the late Kobe Bryant.

2. Tyler the Creator was the show’s underdog and won the “Best Rap Album”, but his energetic avant-garde performance caused mixed reactions.

3. One of the youngest actresses of the night, Billie Eilish, took home the big awards of the night, but her performance of “When the Party’s Over” was the focus.

4. And further with artists breaking genres and records, Lil Nas X won the award for most fandom-worthy cameos on the Grammys stage. He was joined by the K-pop boy band BTS, Diplo and Jodler Mason Ramsey.

5. A Grammy Show is not complete without honors. This year’s Prince engagement, led by R&B singers Usher, FKA Twigs and Shiela E., received a lukewarm response.

6. And with homage comes nostalgia from previous winners. This year, the unlikely success of the 1970s, “Walk This Way”, presented by Aerosmiths and Run-D.M.C. Let’s just say Twitter users didn’t.

7. Demi Lovato took the stage with an emotional song, “Anyone”, which was written days before her hospital stay.

8. With Kobe Bryant’s death in everyone’s mind during the Sunday show, the artist and presenter, Alicia Keys honors the legendary basketball.

