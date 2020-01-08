advertisement

The story of the Academy Awards is the story of outside observers complaining that voters were wrong. (In his first year, Charlie Chaplin was nominated and lost in the now-defunct “Best Director – Comedy Picture” category.) And while our perception of Oscar mistakes often has a lot to do with how films age and how tastes change, sometimes it is immediately obvious that a mistake has been made. Here are some examples of the selection from the main categories that looked like flubs right in front of the goal.

Best picture: “Crash” over “Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

Fifteen years later, it still stings. A really great film that is both historically significant and emotionally impressive is struck by an exciting film that picks up on an important topic and turns it into plays with bones of ham and excessive writing on the nose. There are many theories behind the “crash” win – from his studio’s extensive coverage to price pickers with early DVD screeners to older Hollywood veterans who refuse to watch the gay cowboy film – but no matter why happened, it was just as much a mistake then as it is today.

Best Actress: Grace Kelly, “The Country Girl” via Judy Garland, “A Star Is Born” (1954)

Garland’s character in this musical remake wins an Oscar, but the actress was denied one in real life, despite giving a performance that still feels raw and powerful 65 years later. Kelly does a good job, if not nearly at Garland’s level. However, she followed the strategy of so many adorably beautiful leading men and women – remove the makeup and put on a flattering wig so voters can quantify how hard you act.

Best Actor: Roberto Benigni, “Life is Beautiful” on Ian McKellen, “Gods and Monsters” (1998)

One of the greatest beneficiaries of the disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein’s ability to lead an Oscar campaign is author-director star Roberto Benigni, whose tricky “Life Is Beautiful” was somehow taken seriously as an important piece of Holocaust cinema. The film was nominated for seven Oscars and won three, including a Best Actor trophy for Benigni’s high spirits, an award that should have gone to McKellen’s quietly desperate portrait of aging gay director James Whale.

Best Supporting Actress: Ingrid Bergman, “Murder on the Orient Express” about Valentina Cortese, “Day by Night” (1974)

Bergman is one of the greats on the screen, but as someone (maybe Katharine Hepburn, but nobody seems to be sure) once remarked, “The right people win Oscars, but almost never for the right films.” star whodunnit is perfectly fine, but it’s hardly one of her best achievements (including her previous Oscar winner in “Anastasia”), let alone one of the best examples of the year. Another seasoned actress, Cortese had an exemplary twist in François Truffaut’s classic film about filmmaking as an aging star whose over-sized personality hides her panic of losing her skills.

Best Supporting Actor: Michael Caine, “The Cider House Rules” about Haley Joel Osment, “The Sixth Sense” (1999)

In his acceptance speech for his second Oscar, Caine graciously remarked, “Haley, when I saw you, I thought, ‘Well, I’m not. ‘”And he rightly thought so – if we remember the many. At the height of Caine’s film history,“ The Cider House Rules ”is not mentioned by anyone, while Osment’s brilliant twist as a child who sees dead people immediately becomes one Became an icon and has remained so over the decades. (With all the recent discussions about what a brave and groundbreaking year of cinema in 1999 was, keep in mind that a creaking film like “The Cider House Rules” can still get seven Oscar nominations and two victories.)

Best Director: Kevin Costner, “Dances With Wolves” via Martin Scorsese, “Goodfellas” (1990)

Never underestimate the power of the academy’s actors, who often love to support their own when they take the plunge behind the camera. Just ask Martin Scorsese, who lost his nomination for Best Director for “Raging Bull” to Robert Redford for “Ordinary People” and went through the same thing with Kevin Costner a decade later. Not that Costner’s (and Redford’s) work isn’t worth mentioning, but there is no competition for the level of difficulty and audacity of seeing.

Best Original Screenplay: “An American in Paris” about “Ace in the Hole” (1951)

Admittedly, when it comes to great MGM musicals with Gene Kelly, I always preferred “Singin ‘in the Rain” to the winner of the best picture. But fans of “An American in Paris” will also admit that the script is not a particular highlight here. (This is the kind of profit a popular film makes.) Writing in Billy Wilder, Lesser Samuels, and Walter Newman’s screenplay – also known as “The Big Carnival” – about a cynical journalist is much more remarkable to exploit human tragedy to Sell ​​papers; It is a story that has stayed too current and features some of the greatest hard-nosed dialogues in cinema.

Best adapted script: “A Beautiful Mind” about “Ghost World” (2001)

The script “Beautiful Mind” offers biopic clichés and the clumsy treatment of mental illnesses with a side effect of ridiculous turns in the third act. Daniel Clowes and Terry Zwigoff’s “Ghost World” (based on Clowes’ graphic novel) are extremely funny and mercilessly honest Exploring the end of puberty and the repulsive, unrecognizable secrets of adulthood. Her observations are ingenious and timeless and summarized in a dialogue that is funny and quotable.

