advertisement

Cars

27 December 2019 Matt Pressman

advertisement

Originally published on EVannex.

When Elon Musk teased the idea of ​​a pickup on Twitter for the first time in 2013, many thought he was joking. First, the CEO of Tesla had to make the company’s young sedan, Model S, a viable candidate before moving to another fat project. And yes, Model S won numerous prizes and gained market share. Years later, Musk’s vision of a pick-up – which certainly turned out to be fat – shocked the world.

The sci-fi vision of Elon Musk for the Cybertruck together with the ATV of Tesla will soon become a reality (Source: Tesla)

So what’s next for Tesla? The future line-up is absolutely exciting: Cybertruck, Roadster, Model Y and Semi all look very promising. But we all know that Musk invents other cool projects for Tesla. What could the futuristic vehicles of the next decade look like? The Budget Direct Car Insurance team in Australia has come up with a number of design previews that indicate what might come. Here is their wish list for eight all-new, future-oriented Tesla vehicles.

1. Motorcycle

Although a Tesla motorcycle would be really cool, Elon Musk has stopped the idea several times. He finally revealed why at Tesla’s shareholder meeting in 2018. “I had a racing bike until I was 17 and was almost killed by a truck,” Musk said. “So we’re not going to do motorcycles.” But if Elon ever changes his mind, something like that can look very sharp:

2. Hot hatch

Many in the Tesla community hoped for Model 4 – a smaller, cheaper, compact Tesla. Musk once hinted: “With something like the Model 3, it is designed so that about half the people can pay for the car,” he said. “With the fourth generation and smaller cars and what not, we will ultimately be in a position where almost everyone can pay for the car.” He later returned and said that full autonomy would make a Model 4 meaningless. Maybe one day he will reconsider and make a hot hatch – Tesla’s high-quality version of a cheaper hatchback car? (Editor’s Note: I think Elon has really returned to planning this, and our own Paul Fosse recently tried to crowdsource some ideas about cost savings.)

3. City bus

Is there ever a fully electric Tesla bus at work? Elon Musk first described a “Model B” concept in “Tesla’s Master Plan, Part Deux” and called it a High Density-Passenger Urban Transport Vehicle. Since then, he has been chilled with the idea – to focus on the Tesla network and manage a fleet of Tesla robot axis instead. But this bus idea could resurface, especially since the design could share some elements with the upcoming Tesla Semi.

4. Classic sports car

Elon Musk actually owns two classic cars, a Ford Model T that a friend gave him, and a Jaguar Series 1 1967 E-type Roadster. On Twitter, Musk called the Jaguar his “first love.” Musk says he bought the Jaguar early in his career because he depicted the car in a book with classic convertibles that he received when he was 17. What if Elon wanted to do a retro Tesla – a classic sports car with some influences from his favorite Jag?

5. Tractor

Did you know that Lamborghini made tractors long before they made supercars? Would Tesla ever enter the agricultural area? Doubtful. Although, the Silicon Valley automaker makes unconventional products such as solar tiles and stationary storage. And believe it or not, Lamborghini produced oil-burning stoves and air conditioning units early on. Well … if Elon follows the Lambo playbook, might there ever be a Tesla tractor in the cards? It would certainly look cool.

6. Amphibious car

Before launching the Cybertruck, Musk teased that the new Tesla pickup would be something like the Lotus Esprit from the 1977 James Bond movie The Spy who Loved Me. He actually referred to the design, not the scene in which the car went into an “amphibious mode” to escape the villains. Anyway, if Musk ever made an amphibious car, the wheels can retract and look something like this.

7. Commercial vehicle

During the launch of Cybertruck, Tesla surprised the audience when he introduced a three-wheeled ATV. Is a smaller four-wheeled commercial vehicle something for Tesla? Perhaps the companion ATV of the Cybertruck is just the start of even more (small) things? If so, the Tesla tablet display and control electronics may be protected behind sturdy bull bars and protected in a roll cage.

8. Flying car

It happens … well, sort of. Tesla’s new Roadster should be able to reach “short hops” with a special SpaceX upgrade package. According to Musk, this special Roadster will use “SpaceX cold gas screw system with ultra-high compressed air instead of the two rear seats.” He later teased: ‘Rocket tech applied to a car opens up revolutionary possibilities. “

But that is rocket. What does Musk think of a more conventional flying car? Musk once explained: ‘Of course I like to fly things. But it’s hard to imagine the flying car becoming a scalable solution. “Why not? “If someone does not maintain their flying car, they can drop a hubcap and your guillotine,” he explains. “Your anxiety level does not decrease because of things that buzz around your head a lot.”

Source: Budget Direct car insurance

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Matt Pressman is all about Tesla. He is an investor in TSLA, has ordered the Model 3 in advance and enjoys driving the company cars of the Model S and Model X family. As a co-founder of EVANNEX, a family company specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he was an employee / editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes about Tesla daily and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.









advertisement