Merry Christmas! Everyone is busy with friends and family today, celebrating the holidays, celebrating each other and trying not to strangle each other amid the inevitable holiday stress. Christmas is also all about presents, and we have a few for our readers today. We have all paid iPhone and iPad apps that were dug up for sale this morning and selected the eight best. You can find them all below, but they are only free for a limited time, so download them as long as you can.

This post relates to paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free by their developers for a limited time. BGR is not affiliated with app developers. There is no way to say how long they will be free. These sales can end in an hour or now in a week – the only thing we can guarantee is of course that they were free at the time this message was written. If you click on a link and see a price next to an app instead of the word ‘get’, it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, Apple will charge you for it. Some apps may have additional functions that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an e-mail alert so that you will be notified as soon as these messages are published and you do not miss any sales.

Streeme: IPTV streaming

Normally $ 0.99.

This is Streeme IPTV streaming, the best application on the market that allows you to enjoy your online IPTV anywhere.

The app was developed around the most common IPTV usage scenarios and desired functions and brought them all at the expense of a single purchase:

– Free Chromecast support

– Free AirPlay support

– Free electronic program guide (EPG)

– Free support for channel icons

– Support for M3U8, M3U and M3UPlus playlist

– Load ultra-fast local playlist

– Nice EPG summary per playlist section

– Group playlist by sections

– Support for trailers and film information

– Support play / pause on live stream

– Trim video

– Favorites

– Recently viewed

– Dark interface

– Fantastic IPTV streaming player

– Support for adjusted EPG

around a super-intuitive user interface. We hope you enjoy it 🙂

Download Streeme: IPTV Streaming

Monkey Jumping – Keep Climbing

Normally $ 1.99.

Nothing is better if you win yourself. Overcome by challenging yourself to remain Keep Climbing game.

Keep Climbing is an addictive game that will enchant you and bring you into the world of Monkey Jumping. The aim of the game is to place the Monkey higher and always keep up. On every path you will find countless obstacles that you have to overcome: holes, columns, banana and time limit. To control the Monkey Jumping, you can touch the 1st or 2nd step on the button of the screen to keep it moving until it reaches the desired highest.

I wish you continued playing over yourself during those times. Let’s enjoy it on the weekend and you will feel more love in your life.

Let’s review and comment, because we make it the best of a great game!

Download Monkey Jumping – Keep Climbing

Time talker

Normally $ 0.99.

It is 9.10 pm. You watch TV, nothing interesting or productive, you just feel lazy. But you have to go out to buy medicine. The nearest store closes at 11:30 PM. So you just keep watching. The next time you look at the clock, it is 00.15. What now? Remember that if there was someone telling you the time every hour, you might know at 11 p.m. that this is your last chance to get the job done.

Time Talker turns your iPhone / iPod Touch / iPad into a talking clock. With the help of this app, your device starts to speak the time at every hour. It is a handy application for those who want to complete the daily task without setting the rest and keeping track of every hour. This app increases the productivity of your daily life.

Characteristics:

– Male or female voice selection.

– Turn off midnight talk.

Download Time Talker

SYSTEM UTIL Dashboard

Normally $ 0.99.

SYSTEM UTIL Dashboard monitors memory usage, network connection status, data usage, CPU usage, available disk space. With its simple graphs, all information is super easy to understand. It also maintains the battery charge. Internet speed test function is at your disposal for accurate speed test of your network.

SYSTEM UTIL reaches 1.6 million + users.

Top 1 app in 67 countries, including the US, March 2013.

►► PRESS & REVIEWS ◀◀

• “System Util Dashboard is an app designed to help you better understand how your mobile device works at any time.” – By iPhoneLife Magazine

• “Elegant-looking app that makes monitoring your available space easy” – by AppPicker

• “Task Manager on the iPhone” – by TheiPhoneAppReview

►► USER OVERVIEW ◀◀

• “I didn’t know that there could be so many things going on in my phone at any time. This app shows – and explains easily” – by RCRJr

►► FUNCTIONS ◀◀

► Battery

• Visual display of the battery life.

• Multiple visual displays with the battery status and usage.

• Alarms to indicate that the loading status has been completed with accurate time-to-charge displays.

• Full charge notification.

• Configurable warnings for full charging and battery maintenance.

► Memory

• Real-time wired, active, inactive, free memory visual status displays

► CPU

• Visual representation of CPU usage by system and user.

► Disk

• Visual display of status and use of disk space.

► Network

• Views of mobile data network and Wi-Fi network statuses.

• Send / receive network details.

• Internet connection speed test.

► General

• Provide various information about device and operating systems.

SYSTEM Download UTIL Dashboard

In retrospect – Time Tracker

Normally $ 2.99.

Hindsight has been following the passage of time since something happened and helps you answer questions such as “How long has it been?” Or “How often does it happen?”

It relieves you from remembering dates and gives you new insight into the past.

Pay more attention to your activities, get things done on time and discover patterns and trends.

Characteristics:

– track events and the time of each event

– Swipe quickly to record a new event

– group events per category

– histogram reveals patterns of past events

– warnings based on elapsed time

– statistics and detailed history

– optional comments

– Cloud synchronization with other devices

– export to CSV

– Apple Watch app

– Today widget

Download Hindsight – Time Tracker

Stream music player

Normally $ 1.99.

Stream is made to offer you a seamless listening, management and synchronization experience with cloud music. This allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage such as Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and Yandex.Disk to save space on your device and to have access to all your music.

How it works?

Upload all music to your favorite cloud storage and then use Stream to connect and enjoy your music anywhere.

Add your music to your device without iTunes, simply and quickly using local WiFi transfer or download music to your iPhone to play it without internet (offline mode). It is a multi-cloud system and therefore you can stream music lists no matter where they are stored.

Access your favorite music on all your devices: iPhone, iPad, iPod library, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Yandex.Disk and your computer. Stream your music with in advanced and powerful media player.

Music player:

– Fully functional media player

– Sleep timer

– Lock screen play buttons

– Play background music

– Equalizer with Bass Booster

– More than 20 realistic EQ presets

– Stylish audio visualizer

– Fine scrubbing

– Album art

playlists:

– Create your own playlists

Media library:

– Import music from your iPod library

– Tabs for songs, albums, artists

Manager:

– Wi-Fi transfer

– Download and upload music, photos, archives from

– Box

– Dropbox

– Google Drive

– A disc

– Yandex.Disk

– Move, rename or delete numbers and numbers

– Search by artist, title, album

– Create and manage folders

Download Stream Music Player

BreakFree – Follow screen time!

Normally $ 2.99.

We’ve all seen it: families in restaurants all look at their cell phones instead of talking to each other. Or people who bump into walls while looking at their phones. Or someone who texts while he is driving in the car next to you.

A complicated word for addiction to mobile phones is Nomophobia (“No phobia for mobile phones”), or the irrational fear of being without your mobile phone. Our BreakFree app helps you to combat this fear, reduce addiction to mobile phones and enjoy life!

Track how much you use your phone and get results presented in extensive graphs. Set personal daily limits to shorten the usage time of your phone and find a balance for other important activities in your life!

BreakFree is the only app that also correlates the usage data of your mobile phone with activity data and location. This way you get new insights about where you use your phone the most, and how your phone usage influences your activity level, another motivating element to be aware of your phone usage habits!

Characteristics

– Automatically track how much you use for the phone

– Compare the use of your mobile phone with other BreakFree users!

– Connect your telephone usage with your activity levels

– Display your screen time per location

– Set daily limits and receive reminders when you exceed them

– Receive updates on your usage progress throughout the day

– Results are presented in extensive graphs

– Invisible app, set it up once and you are ready to go!

Continued use of GPS in the background can affect the life of your battery. BreakFree is designed to use GPS data very sparingly.

Download BreakFree – Follow Screen Time!

AirDisk Pro

Normally $ 1.99.

With AirDisk Pro you can save, view and manage files on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. You can connect to AirDisk Pro from any Mac or PC over the Wi-Fi network and transfer files by dragging and dropping files directly from Finder or Windows Explorer.

AirDisk Pro features document viewer, PDF reader, music player, image viewer, voice recorder, text editor, file manager and supports most file operations: such as delete, move, copy, e-mail, share, zip, unzip and more.

– MOST IMPORTANT FEATURES –

– DOCUMENT READER:

Support for MS Office, iWork, text and HTML

– MULTIMEDIA PLAYER:

A possibility to create your own audio playlist in the app with repeat, shuffle, background playback and multitask remote control.

– HTTP / FTP PASSWORD PROTECTED:

File transfer between PC / Mac with password protection.

– FILE CONTROL:

Move, copy, rename, delete, zip, extract, UnRAR, create file and folder.

– SHARE FILES:

Share files with other iPhone / iPad devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection with automatic search for available devices in your area.

– UPLOAD SIMPLE FILES:

Drag and drop files via your PC / Mac web browser or USB via iTunes File Sharing.

– TEXT EDITOR:

Built-in text editor that allows you to edit your text files or source codes on your iOS device.

– IMPORT / FILE CREATION:

A possibility to capture text files, images, video recordings, voice recordings and import images from the photo library.

– PASSWORD LOCKING:

A possibility to protect your files from being viewed by others.

Use your fingerprint to unlock AirDisk with TouchID support. (iOS 8 only)

– SUPPORT OF CLOUD SERVICES

iCloud Drive, Dropbox & Google Drive.

– UNIVERSALITY:

This app has been developed for both iPhone and iPad, you only need to buy it once.

– SOUND PLAYER –

– Able to create an audio playlist in app.

– Plays all MP3 files from a folder as a playlist.

– Repeats and shakes numbers.

– Supports playback of background audio.

– Supports Multitask Audio Remote Control.

– VISIBLE FORMATS –

– Audio (WAV, MP3, M4A, CAF, AIF, AIFF, AAC)

– Images (JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIF, TIFF, ICO)

– Films (MP4, MOV, MPV, M4V)

– iWorks (pages, numbers and Keynote)

– Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

– RTF (Rich Text Format)

– RTFD (TextEdit with embedded images)

– PDF documents

– Flat text

– Source code

– HTML web pages

– Web archives

Download AirDisk Pro

