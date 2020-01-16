advertisement

8 out of 10 cats The countdown is back for 2020 with new episodes – when does it start and who participates?

Jimmy Carr will be back as a host with an episode filled with comic puzzles, surprises and laughter in abundance.

The new series continues TONIGHT Thursday January 16 at 9 p.m. Channel 4.

In episode 2 (TONIGHT, January 16), Sean Lock and Joe Wilkinson face Jon Richardson and Kiri Pritchard-McLean in the classic word and number quiz. The Brett Domino Trio joins Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner with Rachel Riley in charge of letters and numbers.

In episode 1 (January 9), Sean Lock and Harry hill faced Jon Richardson and Rose Matafeo, while Alex Horne and The Horne Section joined Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner, and math specialist Rachel Riley took care of the numbers and letters.

Next week in episode 3 (January 23), Sean Lock and Richard Ayoade face Jon Richardson and Katherine Ryan while David O’Doherty joins Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner.

In episode 4 (January 30), Sean Lock and Miles Jupp confront Jon Richardson and Sophie Duker with Lee and Dean joining Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner, and Joe Wilkinson is with Rachel Riley on the board.

Queues for other episodes will be confirmed in due course.

Watch 8 out of 10 cats online countdown

You can follow all the new episodes online as well as other past series on the All4 catch-up service of Channel 4 HERE.

8 of 10 Cats Does Countdown is organized by Jimmy Carr with regular team captains Sean Lock and Jon Richardson.

They take care of the classic channel 4 letter and number quiz which is generally broadcast in the early afternoon, organized by Nick Hewer.

They are joined by Countdown’s resident lexicographer, Susie Dent, who chairs the Dictionary Corner with a special guest each week. In addition, there is the Queen of Numbers, mathematician Rachel Riley.

The countdown to 8 out of 10 cats originally started as a unique mix in 2012 for a special evening of programming on channel 4. After being proven to be successful with viewers, there have been over 15 series and over 100 episodes of 8 Out Of 10 cats.

Series guests over the years have included David Mitchell, Jack Whitehall, Johnny Vegas, Vic Reeves, Bob Mortimer, Reginald D. Hunter, Aisling Bea, David Baddiel and Alex Horne & the Horne section.

In addition to winning a huge television audience, 8 out of 10 cats countdown has also been nominated for four British Comedy Awards, including Best Comedy Panel Program and Best Comedy Moment of 2014.

