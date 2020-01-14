advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino boxing team, fueled by impressive performance at the recent games in Southeast Asia, wants to send more qualifiers than usual at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ed Picson, general secretary of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, announced on Tuesday that eight Filipino boxers will be participating in the Asia-Oceania qualifiers starting February 3 in Wuhan, China, where multiple Olympic slots will be offered.

“We have a better chance in this tournament. If we don’t qualify here, we have a second chance at a world qualification meeting two months before the Olympics, ”said Picson at the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at the Amelie Hotel in Manila.

Picson said six men’s Olympic divisions will be awarded in the men’s 52kg, 57kg, 63kg and 51kg divisions.

The fifth and sixth Olympic slots go to the boxers who lost in the quarter-finals to the later gold and silver medalists.

There will be a close duel between Rio de Janeiro Olympian Rogen Ladon and Carlo Paalam, who will represent the country at the qualifying meeting between Asia and Oceania with 52 kg, while the 63 kg division will fight between James Palicte and newcomer Samuel Jeri Dela Cruz will be.

Clark Bautista (57 kg), Marjon Pianar (69 kg) and Eumir Marcial (75 kg) will lead the national colors in their respective weight classes, while Irish Magno (51 kg), world champion Nesthy Petecio (57 kg) and the former Wushu fighter Hergie Bacyadan (69 kg) will be the country’s bets in the women’s side.

John Marvin (81 kg) should join them, but a broken right hand that he suffered during the SEA Games barely allows him to take a break three weeks before the tournament.

According to Picson, these boxers can still make it to the Olympics if they don’t land at the Asia-Oceania meeting, but it will be much more difficult to get to the world qualifying meeting that will take place in Paris, France in May.

“They will compete against boxers from around the world who also failed to make their respective qualifying meetings across the continent,” said Picson.

He added that the men’s team is currently in a training camp in Thailand with boxing teams from France, Azerbaijan, Monaco, New Zealand and Australia.

In the meantime, Picson assured the organizers of the Asia-Oceania qualifier that the pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan was under control and no specific measures or changes to the standard recommendations for travel health had been decided.

