A player’s performance compared to our expectations of him is arguably the biggest factor in the success of your fantasy grate. By choosing a person whose performance far exceeds the design price, your team can set new standards. Conversely, putting up an athlete who has completed the season and is ranked much lower than you can put your squad at risk, especially if that player was an early choice.

With spring training still ahead of us, there are likely to be some fluctuations in the average draft position (ADP) by the opening day. However, it’s not too early to look at some athletes who are either undervalued or overvalued. Our experts have examined the latest ADP data to find out who these players are. They share their thoughts below.

Q1. Which batsman or starter pitcher is set up too early due to early ADP consensus rankings and why?

Fernando Tatis (SS – SD): 19th overall ADP

“I rub my eyes to see if someone actually takes Tatis in the second round. His .410 BABIP was the highest in baseball and over 100 points above stars like Mike Trout, Alex Bregman and Cody Bellinger his HR / FB rate at 32%, which is astronomical and also totally unsustainable. We have a lot of questions about the power / speed rookie Luis Robert about the holes in his swing, but his K-rate was nowhere near as high as Tatis ‘and Robert’s career average in the minor league was 30 points higher. I don’t see a big difference between these two, except that the ADP is 90 picks apart. “

– Bobby Sylvester (FantasyPros)

Jack Flaherty (SP – STL): 26th overall ADP

“Flaherty is currently the eighth pitcher to move up from the board at number 26. Sure, he has now established himself with his nasty slider, but the four-seater still only exceeds about 95 MPH. In order not to lose any of his excellent performance in the second half, when he kept a meager average of 0.139 and had the best ERA (0.93) and whip (0.70) in the league, I would prefer a top racket within this range you can get and wait for guys like Charlie Morton (50th ADP), Lucas Giolito (55th) or Chris Paddack (58th). A larger sample is required to have as much confidence in the selection in rounds 2 or 3. “

– Todd D Clark (The Fantasy Fix)

Jonathan Villar (2B / SS – MIA): 33rd overall ADP

“Villar is crazy about me in the first three rounds. I know he was fantastic last season, completed 24 home runs and stole 40 bases, but are we back on the plan that Villar is a fantasy stallion? Don’t forget that he cheated on us before. He hit 19 home runs and stole 62 bases in 2016, but returned in 2017 and hit 11 homers and stole 23 bases. Even during the break last year, he was on 10 home runs and 17 steals, which means he had an epic second half. The metrics say that Villar has a lot of setbacks and that playing Miami won’t help anyone. “

– Joe Bond (Fantasy Six Pack)

Anthony Rendon (3B-LAA): 18th overall ADP

“The simple thing is that he moves to a pitcher park. I’m going to whisper, for fear of being despised, that Rendon has only outpaced 30 Homer once in his career. Yes, that was last year, but I’m not designing Rendon right after a career year. Expect negative regression in every category he helps. “

– Carmen Maiorano (FantasyPros)

Q2. Which batsman or starter pitcher is late because of the early consensus ADP ranking and why?

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (2B / SS – TOR): 164th overall ADP

“I’m not saying this for exaggeration, but I sincerely believe that Gurriel is a full five laps late. He was an absolute rock star from the moment the Jays called him back. The reasons nobody noticed was that he wasn’t one What was most interesting was that he had already lost his rookie rating and hadn’t put together enough bats to build impressive counting statistics, but keep in mind that Toronto promoted him on May 24th and the season with 20 homers, five steals and an average of 0.292 strokes. Guys, that’s 46 homers, 115 runs, 99 RBIs, 12 steals and almost 0.300 batting average over a season! And if that’s not exciting enough, he can qualify for multiple positions. “

– Bobby Sylvester (FantasyPros)

Ramon Laureano (OF-OAK): 95th overall ADP

“Laureano is an absolute bargain on round 8 or 9, in which his current ADP is. There is obvious 25/25 potential with enough bats. If you are patient with the dish, be careful. If he can get almost 600 record appearances out of the two holes behind Marcus Semien and in front of Matt Chapman, the 100-run plateau could be reached. Why pick Starling Marte in the third or fourth round when you can have the same player five rounds later? His current ADP is in 95th place overall and in 62nd place. So take advantage of what others miss. “

– Todd D Clark (The Fantasy Fix)

Max Kepler (OF-MIN): 136th total ADP

“Kepler, who is being drawn in round 12, is a huge bargain price. Do I think he will repeat his 2019 season? No, but we’re talking about a guy who is in bloom and is part of an offense that should still prove very good, especially with the recent signing by Josh Donaldson. Even if it drops 10%, it will hit 30 Homer and 80 RBIs or more, which is roughly what Steamer expected him to do. It should be fed a few laps higher. “

– Joe Bond (Fantasy Six Pack)

Willie Calhoun (OF-TEX): 179th overall ADP

“I have Calhoun a few laps before his ADP. The Rangers field is no longer so crowded and Calhoun did enough in the second half of last year to earn a full-time job. Although the new park in Texas is not that good for hitters due to the dome, I still expect more than 30 homers with 170 combined runs and RBIs. “

– Carmen Maiorano (FantasyPros)

Many thanks to the experts for naming their ADP highlights. Follow them on Twitter and subscribe to our podcast below for more tips throughout the season.



