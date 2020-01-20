advertisement

PBS

“Eyes on the Prize” (1987) PBS ’14-hour documentary “Eyes on the Prize” was originally broadcast in 1987. The series, told by founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Julian Bond, tells the story of the U.S. Civil Rights Movement from 1954-65.

clarity films

“Freedom in My Mind” (1994) The Oscar-nominated “Freedom on My Mind”, produced and directed by Connie Field and Marilyn Mulford, traces the Mississippi voter registration struggles from 1961 to 1964.

PBS

“Freedom Riders” (2010) Stanley Nelson’s 2010 documentary, produced by Firelight Media for PBS American Experience, was the 50th anniversary of civil rights activists who questioned racial segregation by taking buses to the deep south.

PBS

“March” (2013) Denzel Washington’s 2013 March directed by John Akomfrah features interviews with organizers and participants from Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic march on Washington D.C. listed in 1963.

Warner Bros.

“Malcolm X” (1972) The Oscar-nominated “Malcolm X” by director Arnold Perl documents the life and death of the civil rights leader.

First run functions

“Neshoba” (2008) The 2008 documentary “Neshoba” by directors Micki Dickoff and Tony Pagano examines the racial attitudes of residents of the Neshoba district 40 years after the Ku Klux Klan murdered three civil rights activists.

Freedom song productions

“Soundtrack for a Revolution” (2009) Bill Guttentag’s 2009 documentary, featuring contemporary artists such as The Roots and John Legend, looks at the role music played during the U.S. civil rights movement.

Lorber cinema

“King: A Filmed Record … Montgomery after Memphis” (1970) Sidney Lumet’s 1970 documentary features famous narrators who tell the story of Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement.

