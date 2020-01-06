advertisement

An uninspired opening monologue paved the way for an award ceremony that could have been exciting.

Ricky Gervais said this is his last time that he has hosted the Golden Globes since he first hosted the Golden Globes. After the always “unpredictable” comedian made a fuss about buying trophies, in 2010 he joked: “I won’t do it again anyway.” In 2020, he started the night with the same promise. “You will be delighted that I am hosting these awards for the last time,” said Gervais. “I don’t care anymore. I was just joking. I never did.”

Think about it for a second. The host of an eagerly awaited, well-rated award ceremony – an award ceremony that turns out to be a giant party for celebrities – started the night by never coming back and not caring. Imagine you go to a party and the host greets you with the words: “I will never do it again. I don’t care. I never do.” You won’t think: “Oh, this party is going wild! “You’ll think,” Ugh, when can I go? “So the implication with Gervais’ Opener isn’t that he’s going to be so bold, so daring, and so insulting that he’s handcuffed out of the Beverly Hilton; It is that he doesn’t really want to be there.

advertisement

connected

connected

So why should we? The Golden Globes 2020 gave many good reasons for its existence (when Joaquin Phoenix didn’t completely wipe out the Hollywood Awards machine), but none packed enough to overcome a host’s black hole. Sure, the winners set the stage for the Oscars (“1917” feels good, “The Irishman” not so much) and crowned some surprising TV winners (“Succession”! Ramy Youssef!), But no entertainment program, live or otherwise the face of the show should shed its value. Even if that’s the reason for his quirky comedy, Gervai’s jokes weren’t good enough to overcome the initial mood. Instead, his strange drop of bitterness stuck to the moments of a potentially exciting night.

So let’s go through the highlights: also the moments that we will fucking remember, instead of the other two and a half hours of the show. At the top of the list is Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s greeting to President Barack Obama. He thanks him for putting “Fleabag” on his best-of-the-year list and then reminding everyone that he has always been on their list. (Note to Gervais: How to write a good masturbation joke.) Stellan Skarsgard’s speech was an ideal mix of strange and memorable, since he credited his fake eyebrows in “Chernobyl” for his first Golden Globe win while Brian kissed Cox co – Star Kieran Culkin on the way to the stage not only exceeded his (still good) speech, but also another shot Jason Momoa shows in a sleeveless black tank top. (I still don’t understand his interpretation of “black tie”.)

On the film side, the director of “Parasite”, Bong Joon-ho, has set his stage time. “Once you get past the 1 inch caption limit, you’ll be introduced to so many more fantastic films,” he said after receiving the award for the best foreign language film. The stunned reactions by Chris Butler and Arianne Sutner to “Missing Link” that provided the sweet surprise shows are omnipresent, while Charlize Theron’s excellent, personal introduction to Tom Hanks (who won the Cecil B. DeMille Prize) was balanced Better, even though you know the winner.

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

Speaking of Tom Hanks. Thomas Jeffrey Hanks. The stereotypical clip package not only triggered the often impossible goosebumps, but his cold speech was a delight throughout. Hanks dominated the room in a way that only an actor of his size and grace can do. You felt it at home. You felt it when Charlize Theron leaned to the floor when Hanks said she was a one-name talent, and you felt it when he paid tribute to the craft team, including Stellan Skarsgard’s makeup artist (which shows that he did actually paid attention to this show, “It’s no small thing. Hanks made her laugh, passed out, and even blended in with a Cecile B. DeMille impression. Did it go a bit long? Sure, but that’s fine if you keep doing it have met many times.

The same goes for Joaquin Phoenix, who did more with his two-minute speech to push buttons than Gervais did all night. Condemns people in Hollywood for taking private jets to Palm Springs to land on a red carpet and win an award to sell advertisements that are likely too close for many in the room, especially if the Oscar season is in full swing. Besides, you just didn’t know what Phoenix would say next. When he mentioned Rooney Mara’s name and cut the camera into her excited but frightened face, she embodied the kind of tense exuberance that the audience hopes for during the Golden Globes.

The rest of the show was fine. All good. But “good” gets angry if it were “good” if it hadn’t been dragged down by apathy. It’s not just that Gervais said he didn’t care, it felt like he really didn’t care. Honestly, no matter how slick the monologue is – which clearly wasn’t slippery enough – the “I don’t care” attitude cannot be the first step forward. Yes, it protects him from criticism (critics are just too sensitive to his uncensored personality), but it also risks swallowing the entire show.

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

And it did. As the show went on, Gervais’ chic passed from pretended indifference to actual laziness. Just look at his “joke” that the HFPA has not nominated a woman as the best director. In saying that he had convinced the studios to stop hiring women (no one can complain that they were no longer admitted), he was saying that the industry had not hired enough female directors. Maybe, but what he actually strangled was something boring and confusing that sounded provocative without saying anything. There is no bite. The destination is lost in the delivery.

The same applies to his monologue, in which Gervais said every time he pressed a taboo word on the bingo card: “I don’t care”. Most of these jokes were not offensive. He just said a forbidden name (like Jeffrey Epstein and Felicity Huffman) and then chastised the audience before they could react. He is not reading in the room. He reacts to everything he believes to be the truth. Gervais is the one who says that his jokes are offensive, that people are angry, and that everything is fine because he’s just funny.

In the past, he waited for the audience to moan before telling them to calm down or mumble that he didn’t care. Even if you didn’t like what he said, he was right now; he was part of the show; He pushed all the buttons he could to start the party. Facing his first monologue in 2010, he waited until he had joked about the people in the room before refusing to apologize for them. In 2020, he stepped on his own line and tried to create controversy to make up for a lack of laughter.

Gervais said this is the last time he has hosted the Golden Globes since he first hosted the Golden Globes. It is time that the funny one finally keeps his word.

Note: C +

The 77th Golden Globe Awards aired on Sunday January 5 at 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement