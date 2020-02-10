advertisement

PHILADELPHIA – The 76ers exchanged against two outside shooters to improve the playoffs. It turned out that the player they needed could have been there all the time.

Furkan Korkmaz surpassed 30 points for the second consecutive competition by 31, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Philadelphia defeated the Chicago Bulls 118-111 on Sunday evening to improve their NBA home record to 24-2.

advertisement

Korkmaz scored 12 of 17 field goals and 6 of 11 with 3 points. He stayed hot after scoring a career high of 34 points in Friday’s home win against Memphis between 119 and 107, losing 13 out of 17 and 7 out of 9 with 3 points.

“I’m just trying to play my best basketball and my biggest part of my game is shooting,” he said.

The 76ers acquired Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks at the close of trading. Though it looks different, Korkmaz says it’s just a coincidence that he had the best two games in his career in two consecutive nights since trading.

“It’s not really about that,” he said. “It’s just about helping the team on the pitch. I’m trying to put the team first. I’m really glad I help my teammates.”

Ben Simmons added 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for the 76s.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points and Luke Kornet added 25 for the shorthanded bulls who lost five times in a row.

“I thought we played hard, I thought we played together, I thought we had a lot of people,” said Bulls coach Jim Boylen. “You have a good basketball team.”

Embiid took Philadelphia forever in the fourth game and broke a tie to begin the period with a short sweater. Then Dunk followed 11 minutes back to 87-83. The 76ers kept the lead the rest of the way – although it wasn’t exactly easy against the brave and understaffed cops.

Chicago scored two points twice, but the 76s finally had some leeway for Tobias Harris’ 3, who scored 6:22 to 104-95. Korkmaz put it aside with a two-ball sequence where he hit a 3-pointer, and followed with a one-handed dunk that pushed him over 30 points for the second direct competition and 111-101 with 3:57 left made.

EMBITTERED EMBIID

Despite his statistics, Embiid still felt that his performance was below his standard.

“I didn’t shoot the ball well, I didn’t play well, just not myself, it’s frustrating, I just have to keep trying to get better,” he said.

The 76ers’ All-Star Center put an index finger to his mouth and seemed to shout “Shut up!” After a 3-hand had been released 38 seconds before the end. When asked if he directed that to Philadelphia fans who had booed the 76ers loudly at the beginning of the third quarter when they fell between 65 and 62, Embiid replied as follows: “I don’t care what it looks like. I only play Basketball. I’m just getting back on myself … I’m just playing basketball and trying to dominate. “

MASH. UNIT

Chicago has a long list of injured players: Lauri Markkanen (right hip) missed his eighth street; Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) has been out since November 6th; Wendell Carter (sprained right ankle) has sat 17 times in a row; Kris Dunn (sprained right knee) missed his third game in a row. and Denzel Valentine (tight thighs) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) sat for the second game in a row.

WELCOME ON BOARD

Robinson, who along with Burks was picked up by Golden State for three picks in the second round, helped with his first appearance at the 76ers with six points in the fourth. He finished with 10 points. Burks didn’t play.

Robinson scored an average of 12.9 points and shot 40 percent from the 3-point range in 48 games, while Burks scored 16.1 points and scored 36 percent from the bow in 48 games.

TIP-INS

Bullen: Chicago was 8:19 on the street. … Ryan Arcidiacono received warm applause when he left 3:55 in the first quarter. The former Villanova star will drop his college jersey in 10th place against Marquette during the Wildcats home game on Wednesday.

76ers: Embiid had to stop on Friday due to a stiff neck in the second half, and the tall Philadelphia man grimaced after falling on Thaddeus Young’s knees for 1½ minutes in the first half. He stayed in the game. … Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J ”Erving watched the game from a suite.

NEXT

Bulls: In Washington on Tuesday in their last game before the All Star break.

76ers: Host Clippers on Tuesday night in the last game before the All Star break.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement