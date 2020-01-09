advertisement

The center of Philadelphia Joel Embiid is consulting a specialist for finger luxation on his left hand and will miss the 76ers’ home game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Embiid suffered an ugly-looking injury to the fourth finger of his left hand in the first quarter of the Sixers’ victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Embiid went into the locker room and taped the damaged finger and returned to score 18 points with nine rebounds and eight assists.

The tall Cameroonian said after the game that he was “basically playing with one hand,” but he was determined to make a contribution when the 76s broke a four-game losing streak.

“I just wanted to make sure that I did everything in my power to get a win for us, and I’m glad we got the win,” he said.

Embiid missed training on Tuesday and Wednesday, and teammate Al Horford admitted that if he were without him, it would take some adjustments.

“Of course we will miss Joel, but we need to find a way to play,” said Horford, who will likely move from power to center instead of Embiid.

“Probably sometimes more ball movements and just doing other things because we don’t have the luxury of throwing it at him in the mail and doing something like that.

“As a group, we have to adapt to that.”

