The developers have announced plans to build 750 new homes in the countryside just outside of Leicester.

L&Q Estates wants to build the massive project between the A47 / Hinckley Road and the Kirby Muxloe golf club.

It would be about one-fifth the size of the Lubbesthorpe project of more than 4,000 homes being built about a mile away towards Enderby.

It is also close to a new Taylor Wimpey development, which was built a few years ago directly across from the A47.

Documents submitted to Blaby District Council show that he would have access to a new roundabout on the main road and would extend behind the Old Newtonians and Leicester Forest rugby clubs and the Leicester Ivanhoe Cricket Club and from the Leicester Forest East tennis club.

The district council said that there had already been half a dozen objections to the plans.

A resident of Kirby Muxloe told Leicestershire Live that there are also plans for 137 other homes on the edge of the site, which are being offered by another builder.

The A47 runs along the bottom of the map

The resident, who asked not to be named, said, “People say there are already too many houses around here, with 4,250 going up to Lubbesthorpe.

“With a few smaller developments, it would mean that 1,000 other vehicles would come our way and that there is already a lot of traffic on the Hinckley road and that it will get worse.

“I don’t know what the highway authority will say about another island, and I understand that they don’t want new houses directly on the A47 in this part of Leicestershire.”

The site is approximately one mile from Kirby Muxloe Castle – a fortified mansion built for Lord Hastings, which was built by Richard III in 1483.

The Warwick-based housing association and developer L&Q Estates have said the site will include a new school and may even have a pub – if planning permission is granted.

Two-thirds of new homes could be built by the end of the decade.

He said the homes would be up to four bedrooms in size and that 25% of the development – called Hastings Fields – would be affordable homes.

There would also be children’s play areas, green spaces, walking trails and a network of new roads.

Richard Edwards, director of planning at L&Q Estates, said the site had been allocated for housing under a local Blaby district council plan that was adopted last February.

He said, “We have been working closely with the Blaby district council to develop this master plan which would involve the creation of a single-entry elementary school that could grow over time.

“The program includes the construction of 750 housing units, of which approximately 500 would be delivered during the period of the local plan which ends in 2029.

“Games and open spaces are an integral part of the overall design and would be provided on site and the site is on a public transit route established with options for bus services to reach the site.

“There would be a full set of transportation improvements that would include improvements to the junction and link capacity on Hinckley Road, a new junction at the site and traffic calming measures.”

“The new walking and cycling routes in Hastings Fields would also be connected to the cycle paths on the A47.

“If we get a planning agreement, this program would improve the supply of education in Kirby Muxloe and increase the choice of housing in a growing community.”

As part of any planning agreement, L&Q Estates would be required to make “significant” financial contributions to increase the capacity of nearby secondary schools and special education, as well as other infrastructure such as general medical services.

The non-profit organization manages more than 100,000 homes in London and the South East.

He says half of his homes are “really affordable for people on the middle and lower incomes” and plans to help build another 100,000 homes.

