China experienced the worst day of the coronavirus outbreak, in which 120 people died in one day.

Coronavirus deaths in China have risen to 426 – more than deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

During the 2002/03 SARS outbreak, 349 deaths occurred in mainland China, eventually killing nearly 800 people worldwide.

120 new coronavirus deaths were confirmed on Monday – the largest daily increase since the virus was discovered in downtown Wuhan late last year.

The virus has spread to more than 20 countries so far, and several other nations have introduced strict travel rules with China.

According to official information, the virus has now infected 17,496 people. At the end of January, there were fewer than 1,000 confirmed cases.

The death toll in Hubei – the epicenter of the coronavirus – is currently 414 people.

425 people have died from the virus in mainland China. The official death toll worldwide is 426.

The World Health Organization has declared the crisis a global health emergency, and the first foreign death from the virus was confirmed in the Philippines on Sunday.

The Chinese government also said that it “urgently” needs medical equipment and surgical masks, protective suits, and goggles to control the outbreak.

Authorities in provinces where more than 300 million people live – including Guangdong, the country’s most populous city – have ordered everyone to wear public masks to contain the virus.

According to Tian Yulong, spokesman for the industry department, factories in which around 20 million masks can be produced every day are only 60 to 70 percent full. The supply and demand situation remained “tightly balanced” due to the New Year break.

All but one of the 57 new deaths reported on Monday occurred in Wuhan and the rest of Hubei Province, most of which have been blocked for almost two weeks.

The mortality rate for the new corona virus is 2.1 percent, compared to 9.6 percent for SARS.

TUMBLING FINANCIAL MARKETS

China infused financial markets with cash as coronavirus cases continued to grow, raising concerns about a worst-case scenario with ongoing economic disruptions.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell nearly eight percent on Monday after the virus killed 361 casualties and confirmed 17,205 cases, an increase of nearly 3,000 in the past 24 hours.

The World Health Organization announced that the number of cases will continue to increase with thousands of tests pending. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at an emergency meeting of the party’s central committee that those who evaded responsibility in the fight would be punished.

Financial markets around the world have been hit by the virus, which has captivated millions of people and turned global megacities into ghost towns. Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights, while employees of some of the world’s most valuable companies, including Apple, Starbucks and Levi, have been advised to stay at home.

“The worst scenario is that this Wuhan corona virus, like the Ebola crisis in West Africa, continued to rage unchecked a few years ago,” said Francis Lun, a Hong Kong equity analyst.

In this case, it could take two or three years for China to recover. “Because China is now the big elephant in the room. When it falls, all of these smaller fries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and even Japan are brought down. So nobody is immune, ”said Lun.

Analysts have already lowered growth forecasts for the second largest economy in the world from around 6 to 5 percent.

The Chinese central bank announced on Sunday that it would put 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 258 billion) into the markets to ensure that there was enough cash.

Chinese officials have insisted that the strike is temporary, but analysts are not so sure.

“It goes well beyond the Band Aid solution, and if this flood doesn’t keep the risk at bay, we’ll get a huge blow,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. said in a customer note.

SCIENTISTS BELIEVE TO RACK THE SOURCE

Chinese scientists claim to have found further evidence of the origin of the coronavirus in bats. In two publications published in the magazine on Monday natureScientists report that genome sequences from several patients in Wuhan show that the virus is closely related to the viruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

In a study, Shi Zhen-Li and colleagues from the Wuhan Institute of Virology reported that the genome sequences of seven patients were 96 percent identical to those of a bat coronavirus.

SARS is also believed to have its origin in bats, although it rose to civet cats before infecting people in the 2002-2003 international outbreak.

Although scientists suspect that the recent virus outbreak in China started at a Wuhan fish market that sold wildlife and came into contact with humans, the source of the animal has not yet been determined.

“Essentially, it’s a version of SARS that spreads more easily but does less harm,” said Ian Jones, professor of virology at the University of Reading, who was not associated with the two studies.

“The virus also uses the same receptor, the door through which it enters human cells, which explains its transmission and why it causes pneumonia,” he said.

CRUISE SHIP CONFIRMS VIRUS

A person traveling on a Japan-operated cruise ship did a positive test for a new virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong on January 25.

The ship returned to Yokohama with 3,000 passengers and crew after completing port calls in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa.

A team of quarantine officers and medical personnel boarded the ship on Monday evening and began a medical examination of everyone on board.

He said that some people on the ship developed cough, fever and other symptoms even though they were not yet linked to the virus. Passengers and crew can be quarantined on the ship if the captain agrees, the official said.

