A man suffered “serious” injuries following an accident on one of the busiest roads in Perthshire.

The collision involving a Ford Mondeo and a Kia Ceed took place on Sunday on the A9 road Perth to Inverness, just north of Bruar’s house, around 5:40 p.m.

The drivers of the two cars were taken to Ninewells Hospital after the accident, which closed the road for more than two hours.

The 73-year-old man at the wheel of Mondeo was seriously injured, but police say he is in “stable” condition.

The 70-year-old woman who drove the Kia suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

Police are now calling for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who has seen the cars just before the collision is asked to contact the officers of the Road Policing Unit in Perth via phone number 101 with the incident number 2777 of Sunday January 26, 2020.

