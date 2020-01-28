advertisement

A man in his sixties is hospitalized today with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Belgrave, Leicester.

The man was injured after colliding with a Land Rover outside the HSBC at Belgrave Road around 2:10 p.m. yesterday.

An ambulance took the injured man to the Queens Medical Center in Nottingham.

The air ambulance landed on the scene, but its services were not required.

The police blocked the two outgoing lanes on Belgrave Road until 6 p.m.

Traffic has been diverted from MacDonald Road.

At one point, traffic was reduced to the inner ring road.

A East Midlands Ambulance Service The spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.10 p.m. today at Belgrave Road, Leicester. The appellant reported a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

“We sent a paramedic in a car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance and transported a patient to the Queen’s Medical Center.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call the police at 101.

