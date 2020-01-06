advertisement

A Max Lotto ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday February 26, 2018 (The Canadian Press)

$ 70M Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the first prize, about 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

If you’re feeling lucky, it might be a good idea to buy a lottery ticket on Monday.

Lotto Max said their Tuesday draw is their only grand prize ever with a great $ 70m mind.

On top of the first prize, Lotto Max said there will be an additional $ 25 million in prize money available to participants.

As the Canadians got their first shot at the $ 70 million first prize on Friday, no winners were announced and the draw was moved to Tuesday, December 7th.

It was not so long ago when a B.C. the resident won big. Last October, a $ 20 million Lotto Max ticket was purchased in northwest B.C.

Last August, a Richmond fisherman named Joseph Katalinic also won a $ 60m Lotto Max prize.

To buy a Lotto Max ticket for the lottery, you can buy it at any lottery retailer or online until 7:30 PST on Monday.

