The city of Surrey has given pedestrians a “head start”.

The “Pedestrian Key Intervals” (LPI) are about 70 intersections across the city, said Surrey road safety manager Shabnem Afzal.

LPI, a feature of the time for traffic signaling, gives pedestrians a head start of about seven seconds, Afzal said.

Pedestrians switching to LPI must press the “WALK” button to activate it. Pedestrians will get off to a roughly seven-second start before the light turns green for the vehicles running the junction or turning left.

Afzal said this allows drivers to see pedestrians better and prevent more pedestrian collisions.

“From our experience and our research, we have found on an ongoing basis that if we give them seven seconds of head start, we have found it to be the most effective in terms of making – ensuring – that pedestrians are visible to drivers after they are coming back. Going shorter, there is a risk that they will not be visible, “Afzal said.

LPIs are part of the city’s Zero Vision strategy.

“It’s one of the tools in the toolbox” of road safety professionals, she said.

“The research behind it shows that it can lead to a reduction of up to 60 percent (of pedestrian collisions),” Afzal said.

“We’ve really tried to focus on how we can help pedestrians stay safe. As you know, lately, we’ve had an unfortunate number of pedestrians involved in such collisions. This is something happening all over the country, and across the province and cities as we move through the winter months. It’s darker, the weather is bad, and riders often find it difficult to see pedestrians from time to time. “

This year, Afzal said, the city is re-examining intersections in the hope that by the end of the year, the city may even double the current number of LPIs.

LPIs have been implemented for the past two years, but Afzal said most were set in 2019.

“We have increased it in the last six months,” she said.

For more information on LPI, visit surrey.ca/city-service/30384.aspx.

