advertisement

The Chinese province, which is “Ground Zero” for the corona virus, has reported 70 deaths in one day – a new record for the outbreak.

Health officials in Hubai said there were 70 new deaths on Thursday and another 2,987 confirmed cases of coronavirus South China tomorrow post Reports.

This leads to 549 deaths from the virus in the province with 19,665 infections.

advertisement

65 deaths and 3,156 new infections were reported on Tuesday.

Of the new cases confirmed on Thursday, 1766 came from the Hubei capital, Wuhan, where the virus probably originated.

Health officials are trying to curb the spread of the corona virus, which has killed hundreds in China, held visitors out of the country, and blocked thousands of cruise ship passengers for a thorough check after some passengers tested positive.

But officials and medical personnel are struggling with important details about the disease and how it spreads.

Governments are in a hurry to get their citizens out of China, which is staging the largest anti-viral campaign in history by preventing 50 million people from leaving Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, and adjacent areas.

More and more Chinese cities are preventing people from leaving their homes. Villages have blocked entry points with piles of dirt and rubble, while shops and offices remain closed indefinitely.

While Beijing’s authoritarian leadership faces the question of whether its citizens have been in the dark for weeks before the infections exploded, other countries are trying to put in place effective quarantines to stop a possible pandemic.

These efforts have not always been smooth, with violent protests near quarantine centers, exile to remote islands, and some citizens who were allowed to leave the quarantine early.

Here’s a look at the sometimes shaky efforts of the world to stop the crisis.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea has confirmed 19 cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus and there is a fear of wider local spread.

The country has banned all foreigners who traveled to the Chinese province of Hubei, where Wuhan is located, after January 21. Officials have admitted wrongdoing to monitor visitors from China and to follow up the contacts of those infected.

Fear abounds. Cinemas, shopping centers and restaurants are closed. A large church in Seoul skipped Sunday service because a virus patient had been present earlier. Parents kept children away from school. Shops run out of face masks and hand sanitizers.

Central South Korean residents threw eggs and other objects at government officials because they planned to quarantine around 700 Wuhan evacuees at government institutions in their neighborhood.

AUSTRALIA

Australia has been criticized for its decision to quarantine approximately 300 Wuhan evacuees on a remote island that has been used in the past to ban asylum seekers and criminals.

Critics say a quarantine center on mainland Australia would be preferable to Christmas Island. Some residents of the island say the government is turning their home into a “leper colony”.

The government argues that the site is a good balance between helping Australians stranded in China and protecting the wider Australian population from the disease.

People on mainland Australia who may have been infected with the virus are not quarantined, but it is recommended to isolate yourself for 14 days. Scientists say this is the longest incubation period for the virus.

The 13 confirmed cases are treated in hospitals.

As of this month, Australia has banned foreign nationals from entering the country if they have visited mainland China in the past 14 days. The Chinese women’s national soccer team has been quarantined at a hotel in Brisbane since their arrival last week.

JAPAN

Japan, which reported 33 cases, tightened quarantine measures after officials were criticized last week for allowing two Wuhan evacuees to leave a hotel where they were quarantined ahead of time.

Officials said 518 evacuees were quarantined for 14 days in a hotel and three government buildings near Tokyo. People with symptoms were treated in isolation rooms in hospitals.

On Tuesday, the Japanese government confirmed at least 10 cases on a cruise ship and quarantined its 3,700 crew members and passengers on board.

As of Saturday, Japan banned the entry of foreigners who had visited Hubei Province in the past 14 days.

Social media are overflowing with comments demanding that all visitors from China be banned.

“I fear that Japan will soon be criticized for taking fewer measures than other countries,” said opposition politician Mitsunori Okamoto.

NORTH KOREA

North Korea has not yet reported a case, but is still pushing hard to prevent the spread of the virus, which the state media has labeled “national existence.”

The country has blocked tourists, reduced flights and increased controls at borders, ports and airports. According to state media, 30,000 health professionals across the country have been mobilized to take preventive measures.

The South Korean neighbor pulled dozens of officials from an inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong last week after North Korea insisted on closing it until the epidemic is under control.

Because the fight against the virus is crucial “to protect the country’s security and the life and safety of people, all the people working in the field of disease control have set up rapid response teams … to deal with the smallest situation immediately,” said Rodong, official of Pyongyang Sinmun newspaper.

UNITED STATES

The Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California is almost full after 195 people flown in from Wuhan are put under federal quarantine.

“We’re pretty busy at this point,” said Major Perry Covington, a spokesman for the base.

None of the evacuees at the base showed any signs of the disease. Tents were set up over the weekend to monitor passengers in the event that other flights to the United States from Wuhan are diverted to the base for weather or other reasons.

LATIN AMERICA

According to Mexico, 10 citizens flown from China to France on Saturday are in good health. The government has not restricted travel to Wuhan, but advises against non-essential trips.

Venezuela has started to monitor incoming passengers for symptoms at its largest airport near the capital, Caracas, and plans to expand screening to other airports.

Argentina has not imposed any restrictions on visitors from China. However, two hospitals in Buenos Aires and Ezeiza are planned for possible isolation and treatment of patients.

HONG KONG AND SOUTHEAST ASIA

Hong Kong said Wednesday that more than 3,600 people aboard a cruise ship that has been turned away from a Taiwanese port will be quarantined until health checks are complete. The ship was denied entry to the Taiwanese port of Kaohsiung after three passengers tested positive for the virus on a previous voyage.

An AirAsia plane with 107 Malaysians and their non-Malaysian spouses and children from Wuhan arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. You will be quarantined for two weeks.

Indonesia brought 240 evacuees from Wuhan to the remote island of Natuna on Sunday, where they are quarantined. Health workers in protective clothing sprayed the evacuees with disinfectant as they got out of the jet. In Thailand, 138 people were admitted on Tuesday evening who had just flown from Wuhan to their first quarantine facility in a naval site in the east of the country.

Evacuees were screened at Wuhan airport in a six-hour process before boarding without clear signs of the virus. They landed at U-Tapao Airport and were taken to the Sattahip Navy Lodge, which normally serves as a guest house. They are kept there for two days in a room for two. Family members can visit them if they still show no symptoms after three days.

Confirmed cases have already been quarantined in various hospitals and in the area surrounding the capital, Bangkok.

EUROPE

Britain has quarantined dozens of people from China at Arrowe Park Hospital in north-west England. An evacuee was isolated in a separate hospital for further testing.

“It’s pretty strange to be home but not at home, and to be locked up somehow, almost like being back in Wuhan,” said Kharn Lambert, a teacher who worked in Wuhan, to Sky News, that he was isolated.

France brought around 400 people back from China with two flights. They are quarantined at two different locations in southern France. Italy and Spain have quarantined dozens of evacuees in military facilities.

AFRICA

Quarantine measures are a serious problem in Africa, where health systems on the 54-country continent vary dramatically. Dr. John Nkengasong, director of Africa’s disease control and prevention centers, said there could be undetected infections on the continent.

A plane with 167 Moroccan passengers, mostly students, arrived near Casablanca on Sunday. They are quarantined for 20 days in two hospitals in Rabat and Meknes.

In Lagos, Nigeria, authorities asked people from China or other affected countries to practice “unattended self-quarantine,” that is, to stay at home, minimize contact with family members, and monitor for symptoms.

The Chinese Embassy in Kenya requires Chinese companies to quarantine employees returning from China to the East African country with or without symptoms for two weeks.

South Sudan, one of the most vulnerable health systems in the world after a five-year civil war, recently celebrated the installation of a single thermal scanner in the arrival area of ​​its airport in the capital, Juba.

advertisement