advertisement

Police are investigating after a seven-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a car.

The youngster was injured after colliding with a black Vauxhall Corsa in Catherine Street, Belgrave, Leicester.

advertisement

The schoolgirl was transported to hospital by ambulance, but was discharged later the same day.

Police are calling for witnesses as they continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

A Leicestershire police spokesperson said, “The girl went to the hospital after the incident. She was not seriously injured and was discharged later the same day.

“The incident is still under investigation and officers continue to determine all of the circumstances of the collision.”

He said, “Although some time has passed since the incident, the officers are calling anyone who has witnessed the incident or has pictures from the on-board camera of the time of the incident to take contact.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

“Please think back to if you were in the area at the time. Did you witness the incident? Do you have footage from video surveillance or dashboard cameras that could assist the investigation? “

Anyone with information can contact the police at 101.

.

advertisement