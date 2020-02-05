advertisement

This week, the BC Teachers’ Federation released its member job action plan, but states that it has committed to ongoing mediation discussions to reach an agreement.

The Coquitlam Teachers’ Association reminds parents that they don’t have to worry because the plan is just an exercise in preparation and each step requires coordination – and a lot of attention.

Many who have memories of past strikes and those who are new to training are still wondering what all this means. The Tri-City News compiled a list of questions and answers for those trying to sort everything out.

1. Will there be a strike?

There are no plans for a teacher strike and talks with mediator David Schaub are ongoing. But the BC Teachers’ Federation recently sent a memo to its members, which it also made available to the media and provided an action plan in the event that the talks failed.

2. Why are teachers wearing red?

With the ongoing discussions, the teachers are in the first phase of the plan, namely public and political advocacy. Teachers may wear red as part of a # RedForBCED campaign, sign a petition, or attend a rally. According to the BC Public School Employers Association (BCPSEA), teachers can wear a red shirt in the classroom as part of their freedom of expression as long as their actions do not harm or affect students, and / or disrupt the education system.

rally

Teachers are dressed in red when they take part in rallies as part of their # RedForBCED campaign. – BCTF / Facebook

3. What is the job action plan?

Teachers have drawn up a job action plan, but nothing is happening now, and strike levels are required for each level. In phase 2 of the plan, teachers would not take on any administrative tasks or represent sick colleagues. But they could still do extra-curricular and voluntary activities. Phase 3 would be rotation strikes organized locally, and phase 4 would be a nationwide strike if necessary.

4. Why are teachers negotiating now?

The teaching contract expired on June 30, 2019, but they have been negotiating with the BC Public School Employers’ Association for more than a year.

3. What are the problems?

The BCTF is concerned that the province may want to remove the negotiated class size and composition language, which teachers believe will have a negative impact on their classrooms and lead to loss of control over working conditions. This year, school district 43 received $ 36 million to hire teachers and support workers. This is the result of the successful ruling by the British Columbia Supreme Court that brought class size and composition back to 2012 levels.

5. What about wages?

The province demands that teachers hold a sustainable 2% service mandate that other government employees have accepted in each of the three years. However, based on comparable data from other provinces, teachers indicate that they should earn more as they are among the poorest paid in the country and higher wages would help hire qualified teachers who are currently in short supply.

6. Who represents school district 43 teachers?

The Coquitlam Teachers’ Association is the local association that represents 2,300 teachers who work in the public schools of Coquitlam, Port Moody, Port Coquitlam and Anmore. This makes the CTA the third largest BCTF organization in the province.

strike

In 2014, Coquitlam district teachers alternately went on strike to win a settlement. A contract was finally reached in September this year. – Tri-City news file

7. What happened last time?

There were rotating strikes in SD43 in 2014 when schools were closed for three days, the school year ended prematurely, and started in late September. The province also issued a lockout notice that hampered extracurricular activities and some graduation events as teachers were unable to work after school. Parents also received $ 520 per student under the age of 12 for 13 days lost due to absence from work. An agreement was finally reached in mid-September.

