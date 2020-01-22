advertisement

Deborah Dugan, the former executive director of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, who was released last week after less than a year, sent a detailed email to the human resources department, citing corruption and misconduct in many cases Organization that grants the Grammy Awards.

The December 22, 2019 email triggered a series of events that resulted in Dugan leaving the organization and served as the basis for an EEOC discrimination complaint she submitted on Tuesday. Here’s a breakdown of Dugan’s seven worst allegations.

1. Dugan reports that her predecessor, former Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow, was accused of rape

Shortly after she was hired last spring, Dugan said she had learned “that a foreign recording artist (and member of the academy) had accused Mr. Portnow of raping her after performing at Carnegie Hall.”

Portnow could not be reached immediately for comment.

Dugan, who replaced Portnow in May last year and was the first woman to head the Recording Academy, did not name the artist and did not provide much details about when the alleged incident might have occurred. In her complaint, Dugan said she learned of the allegations at a three-day meeting of the academy board at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, last May after taking up her job.

2. She was asked to provide former CEO Neil Portnow with an advisory fee of $ 750,000

Despite the allegation of rape against Portnow, Dugan said she was asked to hire the former CEO as a consultant after his contract with the Academy (the “official” reason for his impeachment) was not renewed with a $ 750,000 advisory fee. She declined.

3.Dugan says she was sexually molested by Joel Katz, the Academy’s General Counsel, during a dinner in May 2019

Dugan said Katz made progress on her at a dinner last May, shortly after she was appointed CEO (but before she officially started). “During the evening, Mr. Katz explained to me that he was very, very rich and had many houses, one in Bermuda and elsewhere. And he reminded me that he had a private plane and informed me that he was lonely and had no one to spend time with. He suggested that spending time together and traveling to his many houses could be a nice thing for us. He talked about his marriage, which had failed. I listened politely, but made it clear that I wasn’t interested in his progress, ”she wrote. At the end of the dinner, he leaned forward to kiss me. I quickly turned and went out of the restaurant. “(Katz was not available for comment.)

4. The academy paid too much for legal work

Dugan expressed her belief that the legal fees charged by Katz, as well as other legal fees charged by the Academy, “appeared exorbitant.” She made it clear to the Executive Committee that handling these high fees was a priority for her, but during a November board meeting, “I was abruptly asked to leave an Executive Committee meeting.” And she said the executive committee subsequently “voted to increase attorney fees.”

5. The board members paid themselves for jobs they didn’t have to do



“I have also found that board members have approved hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments to monitor aspects of the academy and grammy events that need not be monitored,” Dugan wrote. “For example, a member of the Executive Committee will receive $ 100,000 for Grammy services provided by an outside production company.”

6. The review process for the Grammy nomination was flawed



Dugan raised concerns about “irregularities and conflicts” as part of the Grammy nomination review. In her EEOC complaint, she raised the issue, saying that members of the Academy Board are trying to “drive artists with whom they have relationships” and “manipulate the nomination process to ensure that certain songs or albums reach the producer of the Grammys (Ken Ehrlich) wants a particular song to be performed during the show. “

7. The Recording Academy is a “boys club” with many pending lawsuits

Dugan closed her email with the words: “When I tried to successfully resolve the many outstanding lawsuits against the academy that I had inherited, one of the applicants characterized her experience of running our organization as” … it is a Boys club, and they put their financial interest in The Mission … “I didn’t want to believe it at the time, but now after being exposed to the behavior and circumstances described here for 5 months, I suspect that she is right. “

In response to Dugan’s EEOC lawsuit filed on Tuesday, the hosting academy said it had “launched independent investigations to investigate both Dugan’s potential wrongdoing and her subsequent allegations. Both investigations have not yet been completed. “

The 2018 Grammy nominations were a triumph for diversity, with far more hip-hop and R&B nominations in the top categories than ever. In a way, it should come as no surprise that an organization dedicated to supporting and honoring music recognizes the current rise of hip-hop as the dominant form of pop music. But it’s a delicious shock, because since they started in the 1950s, the Grammys haven’t been inclusive. For example, no hip-hop song has ever won the album of the year or the song of the year. You could argue that they are short-sighted in terms of rock music, Latin music, jazz, and other genres, and that there is an inevitable conservatism that results from a large number of voters considering such a huge musical landscape. But the decades-long value of snubs and oversights isn’t pretty. Scroll through TheWrap’s timeline:

1959

At the first Grammys, a white group, the Champs, won the category “Best Rhythm & Blues Performance” with “Tequila”. Ella Fitzgerald was the only African American nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year categories by Domenico Modugno with “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)” (recording and song) and Henry Mancinis “The Music From Peter Gunn” (album). William P. Gottlieb / Creative Commons

1968

At the 10th Grammy Show, one of the three best awards was won by black actors: The Fifth Dimension, which was named “Record of the Year” by the white songwriter Jimmy Webb for “Up, Up and Away”. CMA-Marc Gordon production manager

1976

After 18 years, Natalie Cole is the first black performer to receive the Best New Artist award. Lawren / Flickr

1981

It’s the year of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls”, Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall”, Prince’s “Dirty Mind”, Smokey Robinson’s “Crusin” and the debuts of Sugarhill Gang and Kurtis Blow. But the album of the year, the song of the year, the record of the year, and the Best New Artist Awards all go to a cowardly white man named Christopher Cross. Getty Images

1986

Prince is nominated for the second and last time for the album of the year for “Sign o ‘the Times”. This album, “Purple Rain” and “1999”, will eventually be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, but it will never win the award Getty Images

1988

“It takes a million nations to hold us back” by Public Enemy, the top-ranked hip-hop album on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 best albums of all time, has not been nominated for a Grammy. However, the prices for the album of the year and the song of the year go to a black artist: Bobby McFerrin for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”. Steve Jurvetson / Creative Commons

1989

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince (also known as Will Smith) win the very first rap grammy for “Parents Just Don’t Understand”. The award was not given during the televised portion of the ceremony, and Smith protested boycotted the show in protest. (But DJ Jazzy Jeff showed up to take the Grammy.)

1991

More than a decade after rap music revolutionized pop music, MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” was nominated for the first hip hop song for a record of the year. It loses “Another Day in Paradise” against Phil Collins. Philippe Rous from Strasbourg

2006

Kayne West’s “Late Registration” beats Eminem’s “Encore” in the “Best Rap Album” category. This is still the only one of the seven years that a white artist was nominated in the category that the white artist did not win. Getty Images

2008

Jazz keyboardist Herbie Hancock is the youngest black artist to win the album of the year. He does this for an album by Joni Mitchell Songs. Getty Images

2010

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” beats Beyonce’s “I Am … Sasha Fierce” for the album of the year. This comes four months after defeating Beyonce at the MTV Video Music Awards, where her acceptance speech is interrupted by Kanye West’s infamous “imma let you finish” moment. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

2014

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis win the best rap album award over Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, the sixth time in the 19-year history of the award that a white artist won it. Macklemore also beats Lamar for the best new artist and sends Lamar an apologetic text. Getty Images

2015

This time it’s Beck’s turn to beat Beyonce in the “Album of the Year” category, with his “Morning Phase” achieving a surprising victory over their self-titled album. Getty Images

2016

Grammy voters’ love for Taylor Swift is again embarrassing, as their album “1989” beats Kendrick Lamar’s landmark “To Pimp a Butterfly”. Her limp beast Ed Sheeran Kendrick beats in the “Song of the Year” category. Getty Images

2017

And finally Adele wins the album of the year for “25” and immediately uses her speech to say what everyone thought: that Beyonce deserved it for “lemonade”, which she described as “so monumental, so well thought out and” soul-bearing , “ Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2018 Jay-Z was the most nominated artist at eight, but never won a single Grammy. On his joint album with Beyonce, “Everything Is Love”, the song “APESH-T” contained the text: “Tell the Grammys f — that zero for eight s —“. And while Kendrick Lamar won the hip hop awards for “DAMN”. he lost record and album of the year to Bruno Mars.

2019 According to producer Ken Ehrlich, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Childish Gambino declined all invitation to perform. And then Kendrick Lamar’s “Black Panther” soundtrack, which was lost in the “Album of the Year” category for “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves (one of the two non-hip-hop albums among the eight nominees).

