At the beginning of this year we introduced you to the first in a hopefully long and celebrated series. Players whose vocals are better than them. Football is promoted through creativity and nothing is more proof than football chants.

The classic example for this category is this Warren Feeney jewel:

We love Itsy Bitsy,

Teeny Weeny,

Baldy Headed,

Warren Feeney,

Play in Dundee and he can’t score!

Following the debut list, numerous Balls.ie readers made their own suggestions. A few office arguments and late night debates later, we carefully selected the top seven. The criteria are simple, the player himself doesn’t have to be bad, the vocals themselves have to be extremely good.

Stephen Ward

Ward has had a good career for the club and the country and played for Burnley in the Premier League last season when he is fit. However, his singing is too good not to include him. About the melody of the hymn: “He is Lord, He is Lord …”

He’s ward

He’s ward

He rose from the dead and he is Ward.

Every cross he makes, every heart he breaks,

Jesus Christ is Ward.

Jonjo Shelvey

The Newcastle midfielder was first subjected to this singing while at Liverpool. Shelvey saw the brighter side then.

He comes for you. He comes for you. Harry Potter, he will pick you up.

Stephen Ireland

In 2007 Stephen Ireland was one of the best talents on the national team until he left under controversial circumstances. At the time, Ireland was convicted of his allegations, while both Irish chief Steve Staunton and Manchester City chief Sven-Goran Eriksson criticized him. The whole ordeal left a bad taste and he no longer played for the country, but the circumstance would always get the singing treatment:

Alive alive oh, Alive alive oh, Stephen Ireland’s two grandmas live alive oh!

Jermaine Easter

Former Welsh soccer player Jermaine Easter played for 13 different clubs across the UK before retiring from Bristol Rovers. It was the Rovers fans themselves who created his legendary vocals, although Easter was playing for Wycombe at the time:

“You are not as good as Christmas!”

Yaya Sanogo

The French striker was a high profile candidate when he first arrived at Arsenal but never delivered and was eventually loaned to Alan Pardew’s Crystal Palace. The Highbury faithful had hoped that Sanogo would be an improvement for Emmanuel Adebayor, as embodied by their singing, in the tune of Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.

Wake me up, Yaya Sanogo, we hope you’re better than that from Togo.

Nani

The Portuguese winger faced a pretty brutal Jamie Carragher challenge during his Manchester United career, which Liverpool fans kept reminding him of. About the melody of Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal:

Nani, you are fine, you are fine, Nani!

Pascal Cygan

The French defender was a squad player for Arsenal for four years, although his defense left little to be desired at times.

Nobody was more aware of their limits than Arsenal fans:

He is bald,

he is shit

He plays when nobody fits.

Pascal Cygan! Pascal Cygan!

Honorable Mention: A really inspired effort for Elliott Justham, goalkeeper from Dagenham & Redbridge.

The home fans behind the gate in the South Stand call Elliot Justham, goalkeeper of Dagenham, “You’re just a shitty Tesco sandwich”.

– Elliot Owens (@ elliotowens95), October 29, 2016

