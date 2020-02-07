advertisement

In order to be successful in fantasy sports, you have to find out which players have the best chance of exceeding expectations. Likewise, it is necessary to avoid those who are prepared to exceed expectations to stay in the playoff mix throughout the season.

Given the wealth of information about each athlete, it can be difficult to find the types you are aiming for or should avoid, let alone what values ​​you should pay more attention to than others. This is where we start. We contacted our analysts to share with them which players the contributors are targeting and should avoid this spring. Read on to see what they have to say. Also note that these experts refer to a variety of Sabermetrics in this article. So if you have problems following one of the terminologies, please read our Sabermetrics glossary.

Q1. Which player underwent major warning signs in 2019 that you expect to decline sharply in 2020, and what do you project for them?

Yuli Gurriel (1B / 3B – HOU): Place – 140. Overall

“Aside from scandals, we shouldn’t rely on Gurriel to repeat last year’s performance or be a top 15 option right away, despite the lack of depth in this position. His 31 home runs are a clear outlier in his MLB resume, considering that his previous high was 18 home runs. His average of 0.298 strokes matched his career stats, but even that should go down as he surpassed his 0.284 xBA by 14 points and surpassed his xwOBA by 42 points. At 35, this is not a player who is on the upswing of his career. Therefore, it is far more likely that it will return significantly in the wrong direction. He is still very valuable in point leagues, but you can do better in the Roto because he is lucky enough to get 20 home runs or 160 combined runs and RBIs again. “

– Pierre Camus (RotoBaller)

“The 35-year-old Yuli Gurriel Last year’s 31 homers don’t appear to be repeatable, which is not due to the poor 3.8% rate and 37.5% hard hit rate (41st percentile). He seems to be an obvious player who benefited from the 2019 jump ball. I still think it will be a useful piece, but it will give you something in the range of 0.290 BA and 20 Homer (not near last year’s burst). The average hit is hard to get, but I can’t pay the expected daily rate here if I don’t believe in performance. Sure, the home park is good for his skills, but I’m not going to aggressively draw a 35-year-old right after his breakout season. Official projection: .290 BA, 21 home runs, 75 runs, 90 RBIs, three stolen bases. “

– Heath Capps (Fake Teams)

Fernando Tatis (SS – SD): Rank – 21. Overall

“Everyone who hears the FantasyPros baseball podcast knows that I have to go with Tatis here. Yes, he’s extremely talented and I won’t take that away at all, but his underlying measures were one red flag after another. He had a K rate of 30%, a BABIP rate of .410 and an HR / FB rate of 32%, none of which is nearly sustainable, as evidenced by its .259 xBA and .490 xSLG, most likely one 0.260 hitter with 25 homers, 25 steals, 90 runs and 70 RBIs. While this is a nice player (see Tommy Pham), it is terrible in the middle of the second round. “

– Bobby Sylvester (FantasyPros)

Mike Minor (SP – TEX): Rank – 142nd overall

“Everyone knows Fernando Tatis and his crazy gaps between his” expected “statistics and his actual statistics. So I’m going in a different direction.” While Minor improved his K rate, his walk and HR / FB rates declined somewhat. Without its lucky 80% strand rate, Minor would consider a 4+ ERA. In particular in the second half of the year it fell behind with an ERA of 4.93 and a WOBA of 0.332. In short, we can’t count on Minor as a top 40 pitcher in 2020, let alone as an ace. My forecast is 12 wins with an ERA of 4.02, 1.26 lashes and 180 Ks in 185 innings. “

– Carmen Maiorano (FantasyPros)

Q2. What player are you targeting who had strong underlyings in 2019 that you expect will pay off in 2020, and what do you project for them?

Jesus Aguilar (1B – MIA): Rank – 352. Overall

“It is easy to dismiss Aguilar as a one-year miracle, but there is still hope. He is prepared to take an everyday place in the heart of the Marlins cast that will be much better if Jonathan Villar and Corey Dickerson are ahead of him. Aguilar’s slugging percentage dropped a remarkable 150 points compared to 2018, but his .443 xSLG indicates that he should have done much better than his actual .389 SLG last year, the biggest difference between his breakout year and the years immediately before and after that was more about season than performance, Aguilar is the 33rd baseman in FantasyPros’ ECR, which makes him a late-round flyer and a low-risk choice with 30 home races, I think he will Exceed ATC forecasts of .248 / 19/66 and deliver an average of .260 with 25 home runs and 78 RBIs. “

– Pierre Camus (RotoBaller)

Matt Olson (1B – OAK): Rank – 63. Overall

“I buy Olson in 2020. After a more than one month’s delay last year due to a broken hamat bone, he returned to destroy 36 homers in just 127 games.” The home park isn’t the one we love, but Olson’s obscene hit rate (98th percentile) and exit speed (94th percentile) are bankable regardless of the environment. If you want to raise concerns about the ball change and the possible effects on lazy bones, you have to play a guy like Pete Alonso long before Matt Olson – because Olson hits the ball much harder than Alonso. I personally also appreciate the steadily increasing transmission rate and think that Olson can be an asset to the beating average in 2020. Official forecast: 0.270 BA, 42 home runs, 93 runs, 110 RBIs, a stolen base. “

– Heath Capps (Fake Teams)

J.D. Davis (3B / OF – NYM): Rank – 231. Overall

“Towards the end of the season, Davis was downright astonishing for the Mets with a .307 / .369 / .527 / .895 line and 22 homers in 410 at-bats, but the underlying measurement data screamed that there was room for more. He was unlucky in baseball last year considering that his average exit speed was faster than that of JD Martinez, Juan Soto and Bryce Harper, and that his 48 percent hit rate exceeded Ronald Acuna, Cody Bellinger, and Mookie Betts. With 30 homers, 90 runs, 85 RBIs, the child could very easily hit .330 and steal five bases, and I wouldn’t be paying attention. “

– Bobby Sylvester (FantasyPros)

Marcell Ozuna (OF – ATL): Rank – 84th overall

“Ozuna has consistently posted a higher xBA and xSLG than its actual stroke average and stroke percentage over the past two years and is moving to a better punch park. I expect Ozuna to reach its 2017 breakout rate with an above average barrel rate and average elite exit rate. My projection? 32 homers, 88 runs, 103 RBIs and five stolen bases with an average of 0.290. To me, that sounds like a top 30-40 hit. “

– Carmen Maiorano (FantasyPros)

