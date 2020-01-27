advertisement

ABC News – At least seven people have not been reported and several others were injured Monday morning when a massive fire swept through a dock on a lake in Alabama and destroyed 35 boats.

At least seven other people were injured and taken to hospitals, Gene Nicklaus, Scottsboro fire chief, told ABC News.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Nicklaus said 17 different agencies, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and neighboring fire departments, responded to the scene.

This is an evolving story. Please try again for updates.

